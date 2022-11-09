Walking with a purpose: Cooke determined to make a difference - PGA of Australia

PGA Academy Golf Performance Program student, Nathan Cooke has carried his golf bag before – plenty of times – but not quite like this.

Inspired by a thirteen-year-old’s boundless courage, he will walk – golf bag across his shoulder – 50km from Marvel Stadium to the PGA Golf Learning Hub at Sandhurst on Sunday, November 27.

A challenge he is undertaking in support of Jett Dow, a young family friend who is currently battling brain cancer, Nathan is absolutely determined to do what he can to raise funds and awareness in aid of Jett’s cause.

“When I first heard of the situation through my friend (and soon to be walking partner) Darren Cauchi, I just thought there had to be something I could do to help,” Nathan explained. “What Jett and his family are going through at the moment is unimaginably difficult, so I wanted to show them they’ve got support and hopefully we can raise some money for them as well.”

Support that will be gratefully received, Jett’s family are currently taking action to help facilitate the treatment process. As part of this, the family home has had to be modified and Jett’s mum Sam, who runs her own business as a behavioural therapist on the Central Coast, has had to stop work for the time being.

Nathan is fundraising to support Jett Dow

“Sam has dedicated her life to looking after other people,” said Nathan. “Now, it’s our turn to rally around her and make sure she and Jett have what they need to tackle this incredibly challenging time.

“Nobody should have to think about financial pressures when they are caring for their little boy.”

Their fundraising efforts well underway in the lead up to November 27, Nathan and Darren have already raised in excess of $2000 as part of their Jett Fighter campaign. With a target of $5000, they know they can help make a difference and inspire change more broadly.

“We started our fundraising campaign to help Jett and his family,” Nathan said. “But sadly, we know that Jett’s case is not an isolated incident, so we want to raise more awareness and inspire more people to help.”

A tremendous initiative, you can help Nathan and Darren on their fundraising journey via their Jett Fighter GoFundMe page, available HERE.

For more information and regular updates, follow the Jett Fighter fundraising page on Facebook, available HERE