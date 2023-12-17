Walker signs off 2023 with a victory at Yarram - PGA of Australia

Rookie professional Toby Walker clinched the final event for 2023 in the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, firing a 7-under 65 to claim a three-shot win in The Middle of Everywhere Yarram Pro-Am on Saturday.

Eagles on two short par-4s were the highlight of Walker’s bogey-free round which left Ryan Haywood (68) and Alex Edge (69) to fill the minor placings on the last leg of the Gippsland swing.

It was the second win on the pro-am circuit for Walker, who turned professional earlier this year after a win as an amateur in the Tasmanian Open and broke through in the Emu Park Pro-Am in Queensland in June. Ironically, his round that day also featured two eagles.

He’s heading back north to work on his game with new coach, John Wright, on the Sunshine Coast before getting set for 2024.

“I’ll play the Tour season out and as many pro-ams as I can. Looking forward to it,” he said of his New Year plans.

HOW THE WINNING SCORE UNFOLDED

Beginning his round on the fifth hole, a par-five which be birdied to make a fast start, Walker was -4 after his opening five holes, including a two on the 256m par-4 ninth. Walker’s back nine featured eight pars and a birdie before he posted a second eagle on the 278m par-4 third.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I hit driver very well on the holes that I needed to, holed some nice putts and had two eagles which definitely helps,” Walker, from the Heritage Golf and Country Club, said.

“It’s always fun when you have a bogey-free round.

“Golf is what I want to do for life, but this playing (for a living) it’s not easy. We’ll keep going.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-7 (65): Toby Walker

-4 (68): Ryan Haywood

-3 (69): Alex Edge

-2 (70): Alexander Simpson

NEXT UP

After the Christmas-New Year break, a stacked field will contest the $40,000 Peninsula Southeby’s Portsea Celebrity Pro-Am on January 3. Peter Wilson is the defending champion, with the likes of Austin Bautista, Andrew Martin, Tom Power Horan and Lachlan Barker in the field.