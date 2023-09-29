Wade's Magenta masterclass - PGA of Australia

Tasmanian-born Victorian John Wade has won the inaugural Magenta Realty Legends Pro-Am at Magenta Shores Golf & Country Club after shifting from a traditionally conservative attitude to “keeping the foot down” on the Central Coast of New South Wales.

A fixture on the PGA Legends Tour, Wade claimed his first win in a number of years with a five-under round of 67 across a beautifully presented and challenging Magenta Shores layout.

Englishman Ben Jackson was two shots back in second, with Steve Conran third alone a further shot in arrears.

Despite 10 millimetres of rain overnight, the Ross Watson designed course was presented in magnificent shape by Course Superintendent James Newell and his team, with players and all involved keen to keep the new event on the schedule.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Starting his day at the par-4 14th, Wade got under the card early with birdies at 15 and 16 before a bogey at the par-4 17th slowed his run. However, it was the front nine where the Victorian got hot, with Wade birdieing the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 7th and 8th holes for a five-under 31 total. The birdie at the 8th was his seventh of a day when he turned around some recent poor form.

Sitting six-under and a clear leader, Wade’s birdie run was finished for the day and even with a bogey at the 11th, Wade’s buffer allowed him to relax a little despite the pressure.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

Wade said: “It means a lot, because I haven’t played a lot of golf and the form wasn’t good the last three days. I was proud the way I turned it around, because as everyone knows golf is pretty fickle and when you are having a bit of a bad run you sort of wonder when it is going to end.

“I just got a really nice start. I hit some really nice shaped tee shots to get underway and I probably grew in confidence from there. On the par-5s, I gave myself some good chances for eagles.

“I was really happy with the course, the way it set up for me personally.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

67: John Wade

69: Ben Jackson

70: Steve Conran

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour remains on the Central Coast for one more event at the Hahn Shelly Beach Legends Pro-Am at Shelly Beach Golf Club on September 29, before a break leading into a run of events on the South Coast of New South Wales.

Photo: Magenta Realty Legends Pro-Am winner John Wade with Magenta Shores General Manager Rob Hurley