Wade salutes in close call at Murray Downs

Victorian John Wade has taken out the McLardy McShane Legends Pro-Am at Murray Downs following an enthralling final day.

After being tied for the lead overnight, Wade carded 3-under 69 to win by a stroke over Aussie golf great Peter Senior.

Senior was gallant in defeat, shooting a round-high 68 – four better than his first day’s stand – for a 140 total.

“After that put it all came together although I did try to throw it away at the end dropping one on 17,” Wade said.

“What a great course to finish our trip along the Murray. I can’t wait to come back next year.”

Wade got off to a shaky start with two bogeys but steadied the ship with a long putt for birdie on the third.

Queenslander Simon Tooman equalled Senior’s brilliant outing to finish outright third.

The Legends Tour moves to New Zealand next week