Wade in control at Stirling Legends Pro-Am

John Wade holds a two-stroke lead at the half way mark of The Stirling Golf Club Legends Pro-Am following an opening round of 4-under 63 at Stirling Golf Club in South Australia.

Wade’s efforts on the tricky par 67 layout have put the Victorian at an advantage ahead of the second round with regular PGA Legends Tour winners Peter Fowler and Glenn Joyner tied in second place at 2-under.

“I just hung in there,” Wade said of his opening round.

“I know these country courses can sometimes get the better of you so I kept it in play and managed to keep the three putts off my card.”

Peter Lonard and Scott Ford are also within reach at 1-under 66 and tied for fourth in a field of 53 Senior Professionals.

Adam Henwood, who claimed his first PGA Legends Tour victory at the Fleurieu Coast Open earlier in the week, will need to go low in today’s second round if he is to continue his unbeaten run as a Senior Professional.

View The Stirling Golf Club Legends Pro-Am leaderboard at pga.org.au.