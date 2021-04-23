Wade claims wire-to-wire win at Stirling Legends Pro-Am

John Wade has won The Stirling Golf Club Legends Pro-Am by three strokes after holding off a late charge from Queensland’s David Fearns.

Following an opening round of 4-under 63, Wade carded a second round of 2-under 65 to finish with a final score of 6-under 128 at Stirling Golf Club.

The undulating Adelaide Hills course, however picturesque, shows its teeth with its tricky small greens.

Wade, who only had one bogey over the two days, attributed his three-stroke win to solid putting.

“I managed to keep the ball in play and I was really solid on the greens,” Wade said.

David Fearns equalled the low round of the tournament with a second round of 4-under 63 to leap into second place.

Following an opening round of 1-over, Fearns claimed outright second with a final score of 3-under 131.

Victorian Euan Walters finished in outright third place with a final score of 2-under 132.

The Victorian who is renowned for his accuracy and short game relished the tight layout and posted his best finish to date on the PGA Legends Tour.

The Stirling Golf Club Legends Pro-Am concludes the South Australian swing of the PGA Legends Tour for 2021.

