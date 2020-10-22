WA PGA Trainees ready for Championship challenge

Twenty PGA Trainees will converge on Wanneroo Golf Club from 25-27 October for the 2020 ADH Club Car WA PGA Trainee Championship.

The state’s most anticipated PGA Trainee tournament will determine a 2020 champion over 72 holes with the event set to be as competitive as ever despite the absence of interstate players due to travel restrictions.

Defending champion John Boulton of Mount Lawley Golf Club headlines a field of leading PGA Trainees including WA Order of Merit leader Josh Herrero and Trainee Captain Dale Howie who are sure to ramp up the pressure when the tournament tees off on Sunday.

Boulton was a runaway winner at the 2019 WA PGA Trainee Championship, taking victory by a staggering 15 shots with a 20-under total. It’s a triumph he hopes can be replicated in 2020.

“With everything that has happened this year I am excited to be able to contend for the Championship,” said Boulton.

“I’m looking forward to the challenges this tactical course will present. Hopefully everything goes to plan like it did last year.”

Royal Perth Golf Club PGA Trainee Jeong Woo Ha will look to continue his competitive streak at the event as he aims to go one better in 2020 after claiming second place last year.

ADH Club Car will celebrate their eighth year as naming rights sponsor of the event with a Pro-Am to be played on Sunday 25 October as part of the tournament’s opening round.

“We are proud to be the naming rights sponsor once again for the ADH Club Car PGA Trainee Championship,” said ADH Club Car chief executive Grant Hill.

“As a company, we’ve always had a strong involvement in the development of golf in Western Australia, having sponsored this event for the past seven years, and we are excited to be involved again this year.”

The winner of the 2020 ADH Club Car WA PGA Trainee Championship will receive a share of the $11,000 prize purse thanks to ADH Club Car and supporting sponsors Acushnet, TX Civil & Logistics, DBS Fencing, Geographe Earthmoving and Allship Engineering.

The 2020 ADH Club Car WA PGA Trainee champion will be crowned on Tuesday 27 October. Follow live scores from Wanneroo Golf Club at pga.org.au.