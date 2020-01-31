WA Open returns to tour calendar in 2020

The WA Open will return to the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia in 2020 to continue its long-standing history as a premier event in the west.

The Open event will return to Royal Fremantle in its traditional October date to sit within a jam-packed calendar in the second half of the year.

“We are delighted to once again have the WA Open on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia,” said Golf WA chief executive Gary Thomas.

“The tournament is a highlight on the golfing calendar in Western Australia and is loved by the wider community.”

With the aim of providing an opportunity for local players, amateurs and PGA Professionals to showcase their talents, the WA Open also plays an important role in fostering the careers of WA’s rising stars.

“The WA Open gives our leading Western Australian amateurs an opportunity to compete alongside seasoned professionals while providing the wider golfing community in WA the opportunity to watch world-class golf in their own backyard,” he said.

“The tournament has a proud history and has been used as a stepping stone to launch the careers of many Australian golfers.”

Some of the country’s best golfers have won the WA Open including Greg Norman, Ian Baker-Finch, Terry Gale, Stephen Leaney and Graham Marsh.

It’s an honour roll Nick Dastey, Tournaments Director Australasia at the PGA of Australia, hopes to grow in the future.

“The WA Open has a long-standing history in Australia and we are very pleased to see it back in 2020,” Dastey said.

“It is a tournament that our players will be looking forward to and the Royal Fremantle Golf Club will again be a fantastic host venue and a great test of golf.”

The All Abilities Championship will once again run alongside the WA Open in what will be a week-long celebration of golf in WA.

“The All Abilities Championship is something that Golf WA is incredibly proud of and helps to promote the inclusivity of golf,” Thomas said.

“We also have a number of activations off the course that ensures the WA Open is an event for the entire family.”