WA Open locks in dates for centenary event - PGA of Australia

The WA Open, which will celebrate its 100th staging in 2024, has been locked in for October 17-20.

The WA Open will take place the week after the WA PGA Championship in Kalgoorlie and forms part of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia’s Summer of Golf, which builds up to the Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open in November and December.

Mandurah Country Club will host the championship for the first time after GolfWA reached an agreement with Visit Mandurah and the City of Mandurah to bring the event to the Peel region after a 29-year hiatus. Meadow Springs Golf Club was the last club in the region to host the championship back in 1995.

This year’s event will offer a prize fund in excess of $175,000 and will be free for spectators to attend. Tasmanian Simon Hawkes is the defending champion after his thrilling victory at the 2023 WA Open at Joondalup Resort in October.

The WA Open was first staged in 1913 and has a star-studded roll of honour that includes Greg Norman, Gary Player, Terry Gale, Brett Rumford, Stephen Leaney and Curtis Luck.

More information on Mandurah Country Club.

More information on tourism activities in Mandurah.