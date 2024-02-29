WA Golfer of the Year finalists announced - PGA of Australia

Six of West Australia’s top talents have been named as finalists for the Outstanding Achievement in Golf Award at next month’s WA Golf Industry Awards.

By Golf WA

The award recognises an individual as The Western Australian Golfer of the Year for their golfing achievements in 2023, with organisers spoilt for choice after numerous WA players produced standout years.

While superstar siblings Minjee and Min Woo Lee are the headline names, they are joined in the list by four more worthy contenders from the professional and amateur ranks, highlighting the strength in depth of golf in the state.

Alongside the Lees, the other finalists are LPGA Tour winner Hannah Green, DP World Tour rookie Haydn Barron and two rising stars from the women’s amateur game in Maddison Hinson-Tolchard and Abbie Teasdale.

The overall winner is decided upon by an expert panel of WA golf industry representatives. Minjee Lee has won the award in each of the past three years. Brief bios of all the finalists – and their 2023 achievements – can be read below.

Haydn Barron: The Western Australian Golf Club member won Rookie of the Year on the PGA Tour of Australasia standings for the 2022-23 season and made his Open Championship debut at Royal Liverpool. He earned fully exempt status on the DP World Tour for 2024 with a top-10 finish at the six-round final stage of Qualifying School.

Hannah Green: Mount Lawley’s Hannah Green won the JM Eagle LA Championship in a sudden-death playoff in April to earn her third title on the LPGA Tour. She also represented Australia in the International Crown team event and achieved five further top-20 finishes around the world.

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard: The Gosnells golfer excelled in US college golf for Oklahoma State University, winning the individual title at the Big 12 Championship in Dallas and finishing T4th at the season-ending NCAA Women’s Championship. She represented the International Team in the Palmer Cup and Australia in the Women’s World Amateur Team Championship. In addition, Maddison qualified for the US Women’s Open and secured her playing rights on the 2024 Epson Tour.

Minjee Lee: The two-time Major champion won two LPGA Tour events at the Kroger Queen City Championship in September and the BMW Ladies Championship a month later. She accrued five more top-10 finishes, including a playoff loss at the Cognizant Founders Cup, and T6th at the Evian Championship. Finished the year in 5th place in the Rolex Rankings.

Min Woo Lee: Won the Asian Tour’s Macau Open before a thrilling victory at The Australian PGA Championship in November. Achieved eight top-10 finishes in PGA Tour and DP World Tour events, including runner-up at the Abu Dhabi Championship; T6th at The Players Championship; T3rd at the Australian Open and T5th at the US Open – his best finish in a Major.

Abbie Teasdale: The Royal Fremantle member won the prestigious Concord Cup in February before making her Australian debut at March’s Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific. She subsequently claimed the Women’s Amateur Championship of WA for the second time and won the English Women’s Under 25 Open Amateur Strokeplay and English Women’s Open Strokeplay Championship titles in August.