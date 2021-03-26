WA Golf Industry celebrates in style

After golf received a pandemic-inspired boom, with participation in West Australia reaching levels not seen for many years, the state’s golf industry has come together to celebrate the individuals and facilities that have led the game’s resurgence.

To celebrate its achievements in 2020, the WA golf industry united on Friday 26 March at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre for the ADH Club Car WA Golf Industry Awards Night.

Represented by the PGA of Australia, GolfWA, Golf Course Superintendants Association of WA and Golf Management Australia (WA), the WA Golf Industry Awards Night acknowledges the accomplishments of the nominees and finalists and announced the winners of the prestigious industry awards.

“It is encouraging to see so many individuals recognised for their tireless efforts in assisting the growth and development of golf within the state of Western Australia,” said WA Golf Industry Awards night Chairman Gary Thomas.

“The night is truly an evening that is dedicated to those showing commitment to the game whether it be those playing or teaching, managing facilities, those that volunteer their time or complete facilities that have worked as a team be successful.”

Innovation was an underlying theme amongst the award winners with many forced to adapt in an ever-changing golfing landscape due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From game development initiatives to developing a unique social media presence, 2020’s award winners have left a lasting impact on the game.

Shani Waugh was announced as the 2020 inductee into the WA Golf Industry Hall of Champions following a standout international career. Shani is now inspiring the next wave of young golfers in a range of grassroots golf programs.

Geoff Osborne received the WA Golf Industry Recognition Award for his vast contribution to the game of golf in WA. Responsible for the construction of a number of world-class golf courses including Sun City, Joondalup, Araluen and The Cut, Geoff’s work as an innovator, creator and inventor will resonate throughout the industry for years to come.

Tristan McCallum made it three straight years of being recognised by his peers after he took out the PGA Management Professional of the Year Award. McCallum who won the WA PGA Club Professional of the Year Awards in both 2018 and 2019, moved into the role of Managing Secretary at Sea View Golf Club in 2020 and having generated significantly increased the number of new members as well as sponsorship and green fee revenue, was a standout amongst a strong group of finalists.

Minjee Lee was once again awarded the Outstanding Golf Achievement Award following another standout season highlighted by five top-10 LPGA Tour results and victory at the 2020 Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic on the Ladies European Tour.

Congratulations to all of the 2020 ADH Club Car WA Golf Industry Award recipients.

Hilary Lawler PGA Club Professional of the Year

Matthew Heath, Pinjarra Golf Club

PGA Management Professional of the Year – Sponsored by Golf Car World E-Z-GO

Tristan McCallum – Sea View Golf Club

PGA Game Development Professional of the Year

Mark Tibbles, MTI Golf Academy – The Vines Golf and Country Club

PGA Coach of the Year

Ritchie Smith, Royal Fremantle Golf Club

Apprentice of the Year – Sponsored by Afgri

Adam D’Evelynes – Wanneroo Golf Club

Superintendent of the Year – Sponsored by Afgri

Neil Graham – Mandurah Country Club

Environmental Award

Mount Lawley Golf Club

WA Golf Industry Recognition Award

Geoff Osborne

Outstanding Game Development of the Year

Ackzel Donaldson – Joondalup Golf and Country Club

Employee of the Year – Sponsored by MiClub

Sue Mazzurra – Lake Karrinyup Country Club

Volunteer of the Year – Sponsored by Bowra & O’Dea

John Birkett – Rottnest Island Golf Club

Metropolitan Golf Course of the Year – Sponsored by ADH Club Car

Cottesloe Golf Club

Regional Golf Course of the Year – Sponsored by ADH Club Car

Dunsborough Lakes Golf Club

Metropolitan Golf Facility of the Year – Sponsored by Reece Irrigation and Pools

Lake Karrinyup Country Club

Regional Golf Facility of the Year – Sponsored by Golf Car World E-Z-GO

Albany Golf Club

Outstanding Golf Achievement Award – Sponsored by Nexus Risk Services & NGI

Minjee Lee

WA Golf Industry Hall of Champions

Shani Waugh