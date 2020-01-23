Vogel makes history at Rich River Trainee Classic

For the first time in the 33 year history of the Rich River Trainee Classic a female Trainee, Steffanie Vogel, will lead into the final round of the tournament.

The Cobram-Barooga Golf Club Trainee made an emphatic statement on day three, shooting the best score of the day, a 5-under 67, to take a two-shot lead into the final round.

Vogel started the day at 1-under and two shots back but made her intentions known early with three birdies in the first five holes to lead at 6-under the card.

“I started really well today,” Vogel said.

“I got a run on early with a few birdies and I was just trying to keep the momentum going for as long as I could before I dropped one on 9.”

With a strong pack of contenders all trying to improve their position, the lead changed hands multiple times until Vogel delivered the knockout blow with an eagle on the par-5 11th hole.

“That was amazing. I couldn’t believe the putt went in,” Vogel said of the shot.

“The wind was behind us and I hit a great drive which left me about 150 metres out, so I took 7-iron and got it on, leaving myself about 10 feet for eagle.”

Not content with 4-under through 12, Vogel then made another birdie on 13 and held on to finish 5-under for the day.

Vogel wasn’t aware of the historic nature of her achievements, being the first female Trainee to lead the field after 54 holes.

“That’s incredible and pretty humbling,” she reflected.

“There are some very talented players here so I’m just stoked to be leading, but to be the first female to do it in 33 years is pretty special.”

Hot on her heels is round one leader and 2018 Rich River champion Brayden Petersen who shot a steady 2-under 70 to take him to 4-under for the tournament and two shots off the leader.

Also liking their chances will be round two co-leaders Mitch Gannon and Tom Biron as well as fellow NSW Trainee, Luke Humphries who all find themselves on 2-under coming into the final round.

A beautiful day of weather is forecast for Friday and a strong contingent of supporters will no doubt be out in force to support the final days play. Follow all the live scores on the PGA Tour of Australasia App or at pga.org.au.