Vilips named 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year - PGA of Australia

ISPS HANDA Australian Open-bound Karl Vilips has been named the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year as voted by Korn Ferry Tour membership.

Vilips turned professional out of Stanford University after a No.10 finish in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking.

He began his professional career on PGA TOUR Americas, making two starts prior to his Korn Ferry Tour debut in July as a sponsor exemption at The Ascendant presented by Blue, the 17th event of the Tour’s 26-event season.

Vilips, who held conditional Korn Ferry Tour membership via PGA TOUR University performance benefits, played his way into The Ascendant with a runner-up finish in the Korn Ferry Tour member division of a qualifying tournament, through which the event awarded four of its five sponsor exemptions.

The 23-year-old Australian posted back-to-back top-25s in his first two Korn Ferry Tour starts, followed by a runner-up finish at the NV5 Invitational, and a win at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health in what were his third and fourth starts on Tour.

Vilips won the Utah Championship at 22 years, 11 months, and 19 days of age, making him the second-youngest winner on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024, only behind South African Aldrich Potgieter, who became the youngest winner in Korn Ferry Tour history at 19 years, 4 months, 11 days of age.

Vilips and Potgieter were the only rookie winners on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024, in addition to being the only Korn Ferry Tour rookies who earned PGA TOUR membership for the 2025 season.

They will both feature on the Summer of Golf in Australia this month with Vilips playing the ISPS HANDA Australian Open and Potgieter the BMW Australian PGA Championship.

Vilips needed just 10 starts to finish No. 19 on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List and earn PGA TOUR membership. Vilips tallied seven top-25s in his 10 starts, including a T20 at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.

Vilips also followed Adrien Dumont de Chassart (2023) as the second player to join the Korn Ferry Tour via PGA TOUR University performance benefits and earn a PGA TOUR card in the same season.

In four seasons at Stanford, Vilips earned a 2024 All-America Second Team honor, three All-Pac-12 Conference laurels (First Team in 2023 and 2024, Second Team in 2022), and earned his lone collegiate victory at the 2024 Pac-12 Championship.

Vilips concluded his collegiate career ranked No. 5 in Stanford history in career scoring average (71.04), trailing Tiger Woods (70.96), Michael Thorbjornsen (70.40), Patrick Rodgers (70.31) and school record holder Maverick McNealy (70.12).

Vilips, who has one previous start on the PGA TOUR (2023 U.S. Open), will be a TOUR rookie in 2025.

Winners of the Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year: Karl Vilips (2024), Adrien Dumont de Chassart (2023), S.H. Kim (2022), Greyson Sigg (2020-21), Scottie Scheffler (2019), Sungjae Im (2018).

Pic credit: Getty Images