Victorian PGA Vocational award winners announced - PGA of Australia

Their dedication to serving all golfers in the best way possible along with a tireless commitment to advancing the game, has seen four PGA Professionals celebrated as Vocational Award winners at the 2022 Victorian Golf Industry Awards.

Standing out in an exceptional field of nominees from throughout the state, Anthony Craswell (Latrobe Golf Club), Brett Scothern (Medway Golf Club), Peter Manzie (Southern Golf Club) and Nick Bielawski (PGA Academy) have been honoured as leaders in their respective fields.

Thrilled to have the chance to celebrate the achievements of Victoria’s PGA Professionals over the last twelve months, Victorian Membership Manager, Luke Bower praised award winners and nominees alike.

“Our PGA Professionals represent such an important asset in advancing the game, not only in Victoria, but right around Australia,” he said.

“Their passion, innovation and energy helps to make the game more enjoyable for everyone, so it’s wonderful to have the chance to celebrate that.”

Anthony Craswell was recognised as PGA Victorian Coach of the Year – Game Development for his outstanding work engaging juniors, women and girls at Latrobe Golf Club. Having brought the Club’s five-hole Island course to life, Craswell has been able to produce an offering that makes golf more accessible for the local community.

“Our development strategy is two-fold,” he explained. “Developing the new five-hole course provides a skills appropriate pathway for the community and then collaborating with the industry allows us to broaden our reach.”

Increased offering of Swing fit and Get Into Golf programs, combined with a commitment to the Even Par Project has seen Latrobe’s female membership increase by nearly 20% in 2022. An outstanding achievement, Craswell has also developed a partnership with the junior program at Yarra Bend, to provide a pathway to golf club membership.

His profound contribution to the game also recognised with a Visionary of the Year nomination in August, Craswell’s philosophy to game development is simple.

“We want to emphasise fun, enjoyment and the social benefits of golf, more than the particular skills themselves,” said Craswell who has been a PGA Professional for nearly 30 years. “That is the main reason people play the game.”

At Medway Golf Club, General Manager Brett Scothern’s willingness to innovate and revamp the Club’s offering has been rewarded with recognition as PGA Victorian Management Professional of the Year.

Having driven extensive facility developments, his efforts have ensured that members and guests now enjoy improved lounge and bar spaces, as well as function and outdoor areas. A restructure of the golf operations centre too, ensures an elevated level of golfer engagement every day.

Crucially, Scothern has also established a Women’s Vision 2025 program at the club. The success evident, Medway has seen a 20% increase in women’s membership in the last two years.

“It is designed to ensure there is a pathway for new golfers,” he explained. “From the chance to trial the game and discount membership offers, it enables the growth of the game and the women’s membership.”

Head Professional at Southern Golf Club for almost ten years, Peter Manzie was named PGA Victorian Club Professional of the Year, as he and his staff continue to offer a premium service to more than 1,300 members and their guests.

Having taken over all member inductions to gain a sense of familiarity with everyone at the club at the first opportunity, he understands the importance of ensuring a positive first experience for everyone at Southern.

“I think it’s essential that you put yourself in the shoes of the members,” he explained. “We are the eyes and ears of the golf club and we need to listen and act in a way that can better serve our membership.”

Manzie has also led the junior program to success; a combination of clinics, opening up practice facilities and discounted membership offerings having seen the junior membership grow to in excess of 70 passionate young players.

“The growth of the junior game has been one of my major objectives in 2022,” he said. “We have clear pathways for progression and the Club will hopefully start to see the benefits in the years to come.”

With a willingness to think outside of the box as well, Manzie has also instituted a refer a friend rebate scheme and a Trash & Treasure promotion to help members sell their unused golf equipment. All designed to improve the experience of the membership, Manzie is passionate about offering a premium experience.

“I really do believe that one of the most important things you can do from a management perspective is put yourself in the shoes of the members, think about what they want and look at things from their point of view.”

Named PGA Victorian Coach of the Year – High Performance, Coaching Programs Manager for the PGA of Australia, Nick Bielawski continues to provide a premium coaching offering through the PGA Academy and PGA Golf Performance Program.

In 2022, the Golf Performance Program produced three applicants for the Membership Pathway Program, as Bielawski helps to prepare the next generation for a career in golf.

“I take great pride in coaching and mentoring future PGA Professionals to transition to a role within the industry,” said Bielawski who has helped 31 Golf Performance Program students into the Membership Pathway Program since 2015.

Additionally, Bielawski leads a dynamic team of five PGA Professionals and several contractors at Sandringham and Sandhurst through the PGA Academy. Together they provide an industry-leading coaching offering to help advance Victoria’s high-performance golfers.

Always keen to broaden his scope of influence too, Bielawski has worked alongside the Vietnam Golf Association to create a high-performance junior program in Vietnam.

“This is designed to help develop national and international level golfers to help lead golf in Vietnam both now and into the future,” Bielawski said.