Victorian golf honours its high achievers for 2021 - PGA of Australia

Tim Wood has been named High Performance Coach of the Year for the second consecutive year as the state’s high-achieving PGA Professionals were honoured in front of their peers at the Commonwealth Golf Club for the presentation of the PGA Vocational Awards.

As we inch towards the end of another hectic year in golf facilities throughout the country few have had such challenges as those faced by PGA Professionals in Victoria over the past 18 months.

Extended lockdowns and changing operational requirements have meant that golf club staff have had to adapt quickly with PGA Professionals often leading the way both in the pro shop and in club management positions.

The four awards presented on Monday were for Club Professional of the Year, Coach of the Year (High Performance), Coach of the Year (Game Development) and Management Professional of the Year.

The recipient in 2020 for his work with Tour players and continuing to advance his knowledge base, Wood refused to rest on his laurels this year.

Splitting his coaching time between Rosanna Golf Club, Growling Frog Golf Course and the Plenty Views Driving Range, Wood (far right) has not only become a highly sought-after coach for amateurs looking to improve their game but also fellow PGA Professionals seeking to advance their knowledge base.

In recent years Wood has helped both Josh Younger and Terry Pilkadaris find success in Australia and on the Asian Tour and takes great pride in the professionals who have come seeking input in search of improvement.

“I guess I’m most proud this last year with all the challenges is that I’ve had 41 professional golfers seek my advice since July 2020,” said Wood.

“Quite a few I’ve since become mentors to with their coaching careers and I’ve also helped eight international players and a constant growing PGA Associate list.

“Fourteen Associates since July 2020 have come seeking my clarity as well as wanting to help their own coaching skills.”

Making junior golf a priority has led Jamie McCallum (second from left) at Albert Park Driving Range being acknowledged as the Game Development Coach of the Year.

In addition to a flourishing MyGolf program that has welcomed some 400 kids to Albert Park McCallum has actively sought new opportunities to engage kids with golf.

He has aligned with the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre working closely with their holiday program ‘Planet Sport’ to introduce more than 100 children to golf every school holidays and worked with country schools such as St Patrick’s College Ballarat and Hamilton College to develop and run a ‘City Experience’ golf program at Albert Park as part of their annual school camp.

McCallum has also conducted more than 100 sessions within schools, constructing appropriate golf programs for such schools as St Michael’s Grammar, Scotch College, Haileybury College, Albert Park College, Star of the Sea, Wesley College, Christ Church Grammar, Christian Boys College, MacRobertson Girls High School, Melbourne Girls Grammar, Melbourne High School, Box Hill College and Melbourne Grammar.

As part of his ongoing education McCallum also became one of the first PGA Professionals in Australia to become an accredited ‘First Tee’ instructor.

Striking the right balance between exceptional service and a warm and inviting atmosphere was a key factor in Kingston Heath Golf Club Director of Golf Justin Burrage (far left) being named the Club Professional of the Year.

Now in his 19th year at the club, Burrage has been integral in not only fostering the right culture befitting one of world golf’s most admired clubs but establishing pathways to bring new members into the fold.

One of the initiatives that has proven to be a hit is the Women’s Heath Gateway program that guides women new to the game all the way from picking up a club for the first time to becoming active members.

“The six-month program provides those enrolled with a limited membership trial, plus extensive education in golf,” Burrage explains. “At the conclusion of the program, club membership is then available.

“Two programs have been run, and even though they have been heavily compromised through COVID, we have had approximately 80 participants involved with 35 progressing to club membership.”

Setting Eynesbury Golf Club on a path to a prosperous future has earned Brad Alton (second from right) the honour of Management Professional of the Year.

Following a change in ownership a new direction was required to restore Eynesbury to its former glory and a strategic plan centred around improved course maintenance practices and a family-friendly atmosphere has Eynesbury headed in the right direction.

The construction of an on-site water treatment plant will provide Eynesbury access to water all-year round at a price that won’t break the bank and the course maintenance team has expanded from five to 11, with plans to ultimately get to 18 within the next 12 months.

The surrounding housing estate also provides the opportunity to engage with families of all ages, the Winter Festival that featured a 200-foot ice rink beside the pro shop attracting more than 15,000 people to the Eynesbury precinct.

With a new marketing campaign centred on the tagline, ‘Destination Eynesbury’, Alton is expanding his knowledge base by taking a six-week tourism course and hospitality training to develop Eynesbury into a facility for everyone.