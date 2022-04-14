Melbourne to host Presidents Cup in 2028, 2040 - PGA of Australia

The Presidents Cup will be played in Victoria for a fourth time with confirmation that the biennial matches will return to Australia in 2028 and 2040.

The Hon. Martin Pakula, Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events and PGA TOUR Senior Vice President Matt Rapp made the announcement in Melbourne on Thursday morning with the host course to be revealed at a later date.

Host course for the Presidents Cup in 1998, 2011 and most recently in 2019, Royal Melbourne Golf Club is the front-runner to once again welcome 24 of the world’s best golfers but the PGA TOUR will hold discussions with other potential venues within Victoria.

“Since the Presidents Cup was first staged in Melbourne in 1998, Australia and its passionate fanbase have played a leading role in the growth of the Presidents Cup,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan.

“As the event continues to visit new corners of the globe, we remain committed to a presence in Melbourne and the Sandbelt region, a place our players and fans around the world hold in high regard.

“Our partnership with State of Victoria and Visit Victoria has been a winning combination, and we’re thrilled with the support we’ve received from Premier Andrews in securing the 2028 and 2040 dates.”

Australia was the Presidents Cup’s first international destination, and has since visited South Africa (2003), Canada (2007) and Korea (2015) in addition to twice returning to Australia.

“Securing two more Presidents Cups is a real coup for Melbourne, promoting our city to the world and providing a boost for tourism and jobs,” said Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Martin Pakula.

Played every two years between teams representing the Internationals and the United States, the Presidents Cup was first contested in 1994 where two-time major champion David Graham captained the Internationals against the Hale Irwin-led American team.

Under the captaincy of Peter Thomson, the Internationals recorded their only victory to date in 1998 at Royal Melbourne, Ernie Els’s team coming up just short three years ago after leading 10-8 into the Sunday singles in front of enormous Melbourne galleries.

Cameron Smith made an instant impact in his Presidents Cup debut in 2019.

That was the first time that a location outside of the United States had held the Presidents Cup on three occasions, the success of those tournaments enough to convince the PGA TOUR to return for a fourth time in 2028.

The 2022 matches will be played at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte from September 20-25. Aussies Cameron Smith, Adam Scott and Marc Leishman all inside the top 12 in the International Team standings with Matt Jones (18), Lucas Herbert (20), Jason Day (25) and Min Woo Lee (30) all hopeful of playing their way into Trevor Immelman’s team.

Upcoming Presidents Cup venues

2022 Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

2024 The Royal Montreal Golf Club, Quebec, Canada

2026 Medinah Country Club, Chicago, Illinois

2028 Victoria, Australia (Course TBC)