LIVE SCORES | Vasquez soars in windy conditions at Rich River Trainee Classic

First year PGA Trainee Danielle Vasquez has shot the best score of round two at the Rich River Trainee Classic to rocket into the top-five in trying conditions as Thomas Biron and Mitchell Gannon took the lead at Rich River Golf Club.

The PGA Trainee at Links Shell Cove, Vasquez recorded a round of 4-under 68 to sit one shot off the lead at 2-under for the tournament so far after the overnight leaders from round one came back to the pack.

CLICK HERE TO SEE LIVE SCORES FROM THE RICH RIVER TRAINEE CLASSIC.

Increasing winds early in the round challenged the field but it was Vasquez who showed poise and control with a blemish-free front nine of 2-under 34.

She then got on a hot streak, firing three birdies to start the back nine before finishing with 4-under for the round.

“I was really happy with how I played today,” reflected Vasquez.

“It was really tough out there with the gusty winds, but I managed to control the ball pretty well and gave myself some really good opportunities.”

Leading the field into moving day will be Port Macquarie Trainee Tom Biron and Kogarah Golf Club Trainee Mitch Gannon who both shot rounds of 3-over 75 to be 3-under for the tournament with two rounds remaining.

After a blistering round one, overnight leader Brayden Petersen dropped down the leaderboard with a second round of 5-over 77, but still very much remains a threat at 2-under the card and only one shot off the lead.

Despite the female cohort only representing 9% of the overall field, six of the seven have made the cut to show a promising future for female PGA Professionals.

Fellow first year Trainee Steffanie Vogel sits right alongside Vasquez after shooting an impressive even par to remain at 1-under par and sixth overall for the tournament.

“It’s great to see so many girls make the cut,” Vasquez added.

“We obviously don’t have a huge presence in the field, but hopefully we can have a presence in the result.”

The field’s resolve will be tested again in round three with more blustery conditions forecasted. Play resumes at 8:50am – follow all the live scores on the PGA Tour of Australasia App or at pga.org.au