Vale PGA Life Member, Peter Ormsby - PGA of Australia

The PGA of Australia is saddened to advise of the passing of PGA Life Member, Peter Ormsby. Ormsby passed away in his sleep with family by his side on Wednesday, October 25, aged 70.

Part of a legendary sporting family in South Australia, Ormsby impacted the game of golf in countless ways in his 47 years as a member of the PGA of Australia.

Ormsby undertook his PGA apprenticeship at Glenelg Golf Club under legendary South Australian Professional, Murray Crafter, and was then appointed Professional at Riverside Golf Club – now West Lakes Golf Club – in 1975.

For the next nine years he did countless trips to country golf clubs in his bright yellow Sundowner panel van and trailer, giving free clinics and private lessons, merchandising and promoting golf in country regions. Some of the clubs that became regular stops were Port Augusta, Cummins, Kimba, Pinnaroo, Bordertown and Broken Hill to name a few.

He opened the first of four off-course stores in Adelaide in 1982 and a fifth in Darwin in 1989. Having visited the US PGA Merchandise Show on multiple occasions, he could see that a Golf Superstore was the ideal way to showcase a wide variety of equipment, apparel and accessories.

The opening of Pete’s Golf Superstore was the culmination of years of planning and experience and had great support from South Australian golfers. This decision was then the new benchmark within the retail golf industry in Australia.

In 2007, Pete’s Golf was sold, providing Ormsby with the opportunity to build a new pro shop, golf academy and driving range at Adelaide Shores, employing numerous PGA Members.

He developed and produced the Swingyde training aid that has been used by the likes of American superstars Zach Johnson, Charles Howell III and Paula Creamer, along with his son Wade, who won his fourth professional tournament at the International Series Thailand in March.

Wade shared the news of his father’s passing on Thursday morning.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts we let you know of Dad’s passing,” Wade wrote.

“He passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday with his family right by his side holding him tight.

“No words will explain the pain we feel right now… but thank you for all your love, support, prayers and friendship over the last month.”

PGA of Australia CEO, Gavin Kirkman, paid tribute to the contribution that Ormsby made not only to the organisation, but to the game of golf in Australia.

“Peter embodied everything that it means to be a PGA Professional,” said Kirkman.

“He was passionate about the game of golf, passionate about sharing the game with others but also had a shrewd business acumen that helped to make golf instruction and golf equipment more accessible to the general public.

“He was a highly respected member of the PGA of Australia, loving husband to Cheryl and devoted father to Wade and Jordan.

“His impact on Australian golf will never be forgotten and we are deeply saddened by his passing.”

Ormsby was made a Life Member of the PGA of Australia in 2014 and in 2018 was honoured for his Service to the South Australian Golf Industry at the South Australian Golf Industry Awards.

Ormsby is survived by his wife Cheryl, and sons Wade and Jordan.