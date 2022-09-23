USA extends Presidents Cup lead - PGA of Australia

Australians Adam Scott and Cam Davis suffered a defeat on the second day of the Presidents Cup as the USA continued to pull away to what appears to be an inevitable victory in the teams competition at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Scott, playing his 10th Presidents Cup, stepped out out alongside Cam Davis against the gun American team of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth and the Australian duo quickly fell behind.

Ultimately they lost 2 & 1 when Spieth poured in a three-metre birdie putt on the 17th green.

The veteran Scott has lost both his matches on the opening two days, while Davis won his opening foursomes match alongside South Korea’s Si Woo Kim.

Thomas made birdies at the fourth and fifth to put the Americans 2 up and they never relinquished the lead. The Australians only won two holes, at the ninth with a birdie by Scott, and the 16th with a birdie by Davis, who nevertheless acquitted himself well on debut.

The USA leads 8-2 after the second day, needing just seven more points to retain the cup.

Trevor Immelman’s team, decimated by the suspension of players including Cameron Smith who joined the LIV series, now faces the prospect of being out of contention early on the final day when all 12 players compete in singles play.

The Internationals lost 19-11 in Jersey City in 2017, and 20-12 in 1994 in Washington but this event may end up even more lop-sided.

Sungjae Im inspired a mini-comeback late on the second day and the Internationals managed to tie two of the five matches, but the overall vibe was encapsulated by American Max Homa burying a birdie putt from just more than three metres at the 18th to win the final match for the home team.

There are eight points available tomorrow, with foursomes in the morning followed by four ball.