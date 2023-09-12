Upsets turn Pampling Plate on its head - PGA of Australia

Toowoomba Golf Club’s Ben Scholl played his way into the final eight as No.1 seed Jordan Rooke suffered a shock defeat on day one of the matchplay section of the 2023 Coca-Cola Pampling Plate.

With the top eight qualifiers exempt into Round 2, 16 players took to Caboolture Golf Club early on Tuesday where Sanctuary Cove Associate Jordan Hampson delivered a dominant 6&4 win over 2022 runner-up Ben Hollis (Bribie Island).

Runner-up in 2021 and the 2022 Queensland PGA Associate champion, Caloundara’s Bailey Arnott was the first to fall victim to Scholl’s giant-killing run, going down 2&1.

Other winners in Round 1 were Haydn Garner, Aaron Jakimczuk, James Bonner, Ryan Paul, Leon Trenerry and Robert Spence.

Qualifying 23rd out of 24, Scholl earned his place in the final eight with a 1 up win over No.7-seed Chris Park, crediting his putter and his matchplay mindset for advancing to the quarter-finals.

“I like matchplay as I see myself as player that doesn’t really let any situation fluster me and that has helped with two matches today,” said Scholl.

“I am putting well which has been the key to both my wins.”

The other major upset of the afternoon was Hampson’s 1 up defeat of Rooke, who topped qualifying by five strokes on Monday.

It wasn’t easy, though, Hampson making a brilliant up-and-down on the final hole.

“The win this morning gave me confidence to take on Jordan in the afternoon, which I knew was going to be tough as he is playing really well,” said Hampson.

“I’m carrying a back injury which has affected me all year but if I can control that I know I have the game to match it with these guys.”

Riley Taylor took 21 holes to defeat James Bonner, who missed a golden opportunity on the first extra hole by missing a two-foot putt to win the match.

Event favourite Jack Wright came from 4 down through 11 holes to storm home and win 2&1 over Aaron Jakimczuk while defending champion Dylan Gardner needed to two-putt from 20 feet on the final hole to win 1 up over Ryan Paul having been 4 up with five to play.

The other quarter-finalists are Dylan Knox, Haydn Garner, Josh Holbrook and Lachlan Wood.

Quarter-finals tee off from 6.40am on Wednesday morning to be followed by the semi-finals in the afternoon. All matches will feature live scoring.

Quarter-finals

6.40am Dylan Gardner v Riley Taylor

6.47am Jack Wright v Dylan Knox

6.54am Haydn Garner v Ben Scholl

7.01am Jordan Hampson v Lachlan Wood

Matchplay results