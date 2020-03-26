Untold story of Fox’s Tahiti Open triumph

Reigning ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit champion Ryan Fox has revealed the personal drama he experienced prior to the first of his two Tahiti International triumphs in 2012.

Nominated by Irishman Paul Dunne to participate in the European Tour’s ‘Tour Tales’ series designed to provide some entertainment during the global COVID-19 pandemic crisis that has brought tournament golf to a standstill, Fox shared an incident involving his now wife Anneke and a rental car in the days leading up to the tournament.

Eager to do some sight-seeing whilst in Tahiti, Anneke planned a self-drive tour of the island in a rental car rather than watch Ryan play a practice round, but didn’t even make it out of the hotel car park.

Cheers for the nom @pauldunne11 …prob not the smartest story to share given I’m on lockdown with my wife for a month…😬 I now nominate @ScrivJ @justinjwalters & @andysulligolf . Hope everyone is staying safe and we will be out the other side soon. @europeantour #tourtales pic.twitter.com/iNLM4G74Ys — Ryan Fox (@ryanfoxgolfer) March 25, 2020

“Just before she left she realised she had never driven on the opposite side of the road and hadn’t driven a manual in about five years,” Fox recalled in his Twitter post.

“She asked whether we could do a couple of trips around the car park just to make sure she was OK to go on the road.

“The first two trips went OK and we were doing one last trip and randomly she started veering to the right. Before we could really do anything we heard this great big scrape and she had driven into a ditch.

“The motor plate was sitting flat on the edge of the curb and both wheels on the right side of the car were off the ground.

“Thankfully at this time there were a few golfers that had seen it and a car-load of local Tahitians coming in to put up some scaffolding.

“It took 10 of us to lift the car out of the ditch and back onto the road again.

“Anneke decided she’d be better off driving a cart around during the practice round and she did redeem herself.

“She caddied for me that week and I managed to win the tournament.”

Fox, who nominated West Australian Jason Scrivener to share a tale of his own from life on tour, has been indulging a few of his non-golf passions during the hiatus, landing some big fish and sharpening his drumming skills.

Runner-up to Min Woo Lee at the ISPS HANDA Vic Open, Fox was sitting 22nd on the European Tour Order of Merit and 131st in the World Rankings when tours were postponed for the immediate future.