Two-way tie after day one of PNG Senior Open - PGA of Australia

Roland Baglin and Brendan Chant have dealt with the soggy conditions best to lead heading into day two of the PNG Senior Open at Lae Golf Club.

Worth $80,000 in prizemoney, the PNG Senior Open is one of the richest events on the SParms PGA Legends Tour and a strong field has made the trip to play in Papua Nea Guinea.

With more than 700mm of rain having fallen on the course in the past week conditions were always going to be wet underfoot, continuing rain in the morning making it even more challenging for the early groups.

Simon Tooman’s even par 71 was the pick of the morning wave but in drier afternoon conditions it was Roland Baglin and Brendan Chant who finished the day tied at the top.

Baglin and Chant both posted rounds of 2-under 69 to have a one-stroke lead from Brad Burns (70) with Tooman and Chris Taylor next best at even par.

A chip-in for birdie at the par-4 seventh was the highlight of Baglin’s round who praised the Lae Golf Club greens staff for making play even possible.

“It’s very wet out there but considering they have had 700mm in the past seven days it was surprisingly playable,” said Baglin.

“The course is fantastic all things considered.

“I hit it really good today, missed a couple of putts but that’s going to happen.

“Rolled a couple in and chipped one in so pretty pleasing day to get out of here with 69.

“Just came up a little bit short on seven and decided to chip it rather than putt it from about six inches off which proved to be the right decision.”

Chant missed birdie opportunities at seven and eight but drained a monster putt for par on his final hole – the par-4 ninth – to stay level with Baglin at 2-under.

“I just tried to hit fairways and greens and gave myself some chances with a couple of putts and holed a couple,” said Chant.

“On my last hole, which was the ninth, I was in a bit of trouble. I chipped it out, hit a wedge to 30 feet and holed that for par.

“That was a nice way to finish but in saying that I’d just missed two six-footers for birdie on the previous two holes so it was good to roll that one in for par.”

Round 2 began at 6.51am AEST Saturday morning with the tournament to conclude on Sunday.

Round 1 scores