Twenty years on, Brazel a winner again at Emerald - PGA of Australia

The site of Sam Brazel’s first win as a professional is also the site of his latest thanks to a three-stroke victory at the Emerald Pro-Am at Emerald Golf Club.

The 2016 Hong Kong Open champion began the day in a share of the lead with Shae Wools-Cobb but after four straight pars to start his round separated himself from the field.

A birdie at the par-3 fifth was the first of what would be three on the trot as Tim Hart loomed as his greatest threat in the group ahead.

After going out in three-under 32 Brazel gave one back with a bogey at the par-4 11th, Hart also dropping a shot at the same hole to give the Lismore native a one-stroke advantage.

A day earlier Brazel had birdied the final four holes at Emerald and again he finished in a flurry, making birdies at 15, 16 and 17 for a final round of five-under 65 and a three-shot win.

Through his time playing on the DP World Tour and the Asian Tour Brazel has played professional golf all over the world but enjoyed the symmetry of a win in his return to Emerald.

“It was 2002 and it was my second event as a Professional,” Brazel said of his maiden win two decades ago.

“I’m really happy I made it back after a few weeks of being sick.

“I drove it well all day and scrambled just as good.

“The back nine clearly really suits my eye,” he added.

Tim Hart (second from left) won a fourth straight Onsite Rental Group Mining Town Series title from Tom Power Horan (centre) and Harrison Wills (second from right).

Hart’s round of four-under 66 earned him outright second and ensured a successful defence of his Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series.

Hart and Tom Power Horan have been the two standout players throughout the series, Power Horan edging ahead with wins at Tieri and Blackwater.

But with victories at Moranbah and Middlemount and his runner-up finish at Emerald it was Hart who emerged triumphant with a total of 49-under par, two clear of Power Horan who was tied for fifth at Emerald with rounds of 69-67. Harrison Wills snared second at 27-under.

“It’s been a pleasure to be back and have another great series,” said Hart, who has now won the past four Onsite Rental Group Mining Town Series.

“Onsite Rental Group is such a great supporter of these PGA events. It’s a real credit to them.”

The next event in the Queensland swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the Manuplex Emu Park Pro-Am on Tuesday, June 21.

