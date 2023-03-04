Twelve years later, Hill earns second Legends Tour win - PGA of Australia

David Hill won the AVG Watts Legends Tour Pro-Am at Gardiners Run Golf Club by one stroke, and may have set a new tour record in the process.

A round of five-under 67 was enough for Hill to snare his second SParms PGA Legends Tour tournament victory, 12 years after his first.

Now based primarily in the United States, Hill is now an infrequent competitor in his home country yet made the most of his return to edge the in-form Roland Baglin (68) for a second career win.

In light winds and superb sunshine, John Onions pillaged six birdies in the morning groups yet gave a number of them back, closing out his round of two-under 70 to set the early target.

When the afternoon groups teed off it was Englishman Mark Sheppard who made the early running, making three birdies in his first eight holes before fading to a one-over 73.

Terry Price, Michael Long and Jason Norris all surpassed Onions with rounds of three-under 69 before Baglin took the clubhouse lead at four-under 68.

Starting his round from the 16th tee, Hill appeared little threat as he sat three strokes back at one-under through his first 13 holes.

He then unleashed a flurry of birdies on the back nine at Gardiners Run, picking up shots at 11, 13, 14 and 15 to storm to victory.

The next event on the SParms PGA Legends Tour is the Higgins Coatings Portsea Legends Pro-Am at the famed Portsea Golf Club.

Final scores