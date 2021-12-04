Trio share top spot at Medway Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

A birdie at his final hole has elevated prolific adidas Pro-Am Series winner Tim Hart to a three-way tie at the top of the Medway Golf Club Pro-Am in Melbourne.

Yarrambat Golf Course Head Professional Brock Gillard was the surprise early leader with seven birdies in his round of four-under 66 and it took until late for his score to be matched.

An eagle at the par-5 fifth put Ash Hall to within one and then Eynesbury Associate Lachlan Aylen bounced back from a shaky start to launch his assault.

After starting with back-to-back bogeys, Aylen peeled off birdies at one, three, four, five, eight and nine to reach four-under on his round.

Making his first Pro-Am appearance Aylen dropped a shot at the 13th hole and was unable to pick up the extra shot he needed over his final three holes.

Castle Hill’s Alex Edge made the turn in two-under and when he picked up birdies at 12 and 15 was the next to join Gillard, three pars to finish ensuring he stayed there.

Like Aylen, Tim Hart’s round began with a bogey on the par-4 17th but three birdies in succession from the third hole put him back into contention.

He bogeyed the 10th the drop back to one-under before he birdied the 14th to draw within one shot. After a par at 15 Hart needed a birdie at the par-5 16th to tie for the win, closing in customary style to join Edge and Gillard at the top.

With the PGA Tour of Australasia 2021/2022 season to commence next Thursday with the Victorian PGA Championship at Moonah Links Resort, Edge was grateful to be back out playing tournament golf.

“It’s great to be back out playing the Pro-Ams again, it’s been a tough winter for so many people,” said the Sydney-sider.

“I’ve got a few more Pro-Ams in the next couple of days before we get the Tour events back going for the season.”

Edge also paid tribute to the work done by the Medway Golf Club greens staff following the storms that lashed Melbourne on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The course was amazing considering the last couple of days weather,” he added.

The next event on the adidas Pro-Am Series schedule is the MMD Geelong 9-hole Pro-Am on Saturday followed by the Higgins Coatings Sands Pro-Am at The Sands Torquay on Sunday.