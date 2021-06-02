Trio share top spot at Jetline Kerbing Pro-Am

Five birdies in the space of eight holes has propelled two-time Asian Tour winner Rick Kulacz to a share of the winner’s cheque at the adidas Pro-Am Series Jetline Kerbing Pro-Am at Capel Golf Club south of Perth on Wednesday.

The first event in the South West Series that will take in Dunsborough Lakes and Bunbury in the coming days, Capel Golf Club’s impeccable putting surfaces gave an elite field plenty of birdie opportunities.

No one took greater advantage than Kulacz who rattled off eight birdies including five between the third and 10th holes to post a round of 5-under 67, a score matched by 2019 Gippsland Super 6s champion Tom Power Horan and last week’s Kwinana Pro-Am winner Andrew Kelly.

Making the turn at 3-under, Power Horan trailed Kulacz by a single stroke followed a shot further back by 2019 winner Daniel Fox, 2020 Adidas Pro-Am Series Order of Merit winner Matt Millar, Brendan Chant and Stefan Tuionetoa.

Kulacz maintained a one stroke advantage until late in the round and when he added a final birdie at the par-5 18th his chances of an outright victory received a further boost.

But the chasing pack would not be perturbed and Power Horan birdied three of his final four holes and Kelly also picked up a shot on the last to join Kulacz at 5-under for a three-way tie at the top.

Veteran Peter Wilson had seven birdies in his round of 4-under 68 to finish outright fourth with Fox, Millar, Jason Norris and Glenn Joyner all tied for fifth at 3-under 69.

The next event in the South West Series is the Urban Quarter Dunsborough Lakes Golf Club Pro-Am on Thursday.

View the final Jetline Kerbing Pro-Am leaderboard at pga.org.au.