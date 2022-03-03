Trio share spoils at Club Mandalay Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

The Peter Thomson layout stood tall but it was three SParms Legends Pro-Am guns who shared top spot at the Club Mandalay Legends Pro-Am at Mandalay Golf Course in Victoria.

A field of 62 senior professionals was headlined by Peter Senior, last-start winner Peter Fowler and reigning Order of Merit champion Andre Stolz but they had to play second fiddle to a trifecta of champions who each posted four-under 68.

Three-time Legends Pro-Am Order of Merit winner Brad Burns, Kiwi Michael Long and Nigel Lane all played in the afternoon groups and took advantage of the perfect conditions to finish one clear or Senior, Richard Backwell, Glenn Joyner and Chris Taylor.

“The course has improved immensely since we were last here,” Burns commented.

“What a great course,” added Long. “Some of the strongest par 3s I have played.”

The SParms Legends Tour now moves on to Gardiners Run Golf Course on Friday for the Australian Valve Group – Watts Legends Pro-Am.