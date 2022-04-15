'An inspiration to us all': Tributes pour in for Jack Newton - PGA of Australia

Tributes are pouring in from people of all walks of life and from across the globe following the passing overnight of Jack Newton OAM.

In a statement released by the Newton family, it was confirmed that Jack passed away overnight due to health complications, his health deteriorating in recent years with the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

Current and former Tour players such as Greg Chalmers, Rod Pampling, James Nitties and Aron Price all took to Twitter to express their sympathies while others in the media, entertainment, sport, business and the disability sector also paid tribute.

Blessed in equal measures with talent, competitiveness and sheer bloody-mindedness, Newton rose to the highest levels in professional golf.

He won throughout the world and was the 1979 Australian Open champion at Metropolitan Golf Club in Melbourne, finishing one stroke clear of Graham Marsh and Greg Norman.

An accident involving an aeroplane propeller very nearly took Newton’s life at age 33, his playing career coming to an end when he lost his right arm as a result.

Yet it was his contribution to the broader Australian golf community that has been remembered by those who he influenced.

Newton established the Jack Newton Junior Golf Foundation in 1986, providing the platform from which many professional careers were launched yet which is most renowned for the thousands of young lives it has impacted through golf.

Every journey starts somewhere,mine was in golf tournaments under the Jack Newton Junior Golf https://t.co/KEzwCDLid4 mate#JNJGF — Greg Chalmers (@GregChalmersPGA) April 14, 2022

Sad to hear the news of Jack Newton, a lot of great memories off the course at dinners. Rip. — Rod Pampling (@RodPampling) April 14, 2022

Absolutely gutted. Jack Newton gave so many young Aussies opportunities – not just in golf but in life. What an inspirational human he was and a fabulous legacy he’s left. A true Australian icon. #RIPJACK 😢🇦🇺 — Ewan Porter (@ewanports) April 14, 2022

🙏 RIP Jack. You did some much for many in NSW junior golf among other things. A big part of my life. Thank you. Thinking of Jackie, Kristie, Clint and all the family. — Aron Price (@aronpricepga) April 14, 2022

RIP Jack. Enjoyed the dual pleasures of broadcasting with you, and of you labeling me a 'journeyman' on air back in the day. You were always an astute judge 😊. Safe travels legend. pic.twitter.com/cajhbbe2hQ — Grant Dodd (@GrantDodd1) April 14, 2022

Jack Newton not only an amazing golfer but what he and his family did for charity and junior golf in Australia was truely amazing. Rest In Peace. — James Nitties (@JamesNitties23) April 15, 2022

The Sport Australia Hall of Fame is mourning the passing of esteemed Member, Jack Newton OAM who has passed away aged 72.



Our thoughts are with Jack’s family and friends, the golfing community and all who knew him. pic.twitter.com/JaER8wZpcb — Sport Australia Hall of Fame (@sportaushof) April 14, 2022

Sad day for Aussie Golf with the passing of #JackNewton. A man who has done so much to encourage and inspire the next generation. Thoughts with Jackie and the family. — Matthew Giles (@matthewbgiles) April 15, 2022

Vale Jack Newton – A giant of Australian Sport and a revered figure in Golf who has passed away overnight.

Golf NSW passes its condolences onto the Newton Family. @GolfAust @PGAofAustralia @WPGATour https://t.co/HPOe8IyaZi — Golf NSW (@GolfNSW) April 15, 2022

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the passing of our dear friend and colleague Jack Newton.

Our sincerest condolences go out to Jackie, Clint, Kristie and their extended family.❤️

Rest in Peace Jack pic.twitter.com/di82UWjpJt — WPGA Tour of Australasia (@WPGATour) April 15, 2022

Given his blue-collar upbringing in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales, Newton became an important voice too in the television commentary booth, pulling no punches and taking even casual golf fans into the heat of the battle.

I’ve had the honor and privilege of knowing the Newton family since I was a kid. What Jack + Jackie have done for golf, diabetes Aus & everyone who’s met them cannot be measured.

Thanks for being an inspiration to us all.

Cheers to you, Jack — Lincoln Lewis (@linc_lewis) April 14, 2022

Vale Jack Newton. Years ago he said he got a greater thrill from watching the youngsters compared to the pros. I hope people appreciate the role he played in nurturing the game in this country. Condolences to his family. — Julian King (@JulianKing15) April 14, 2022

Jack Newton was a quintessential Aussie: mischievous, funny, salt-of-the-earth, and loyal; a mate for life. And he could roll his nugget. His career ended when he walked into a propellor & lost an arm & eye at 33. What I remember most is he never felt sorry for himself. RIP, mate pic.twitter.com/T5VzUDqddv — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) April 15, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jack Newton OAM. Our thoughts and prayers are with former Storm premiership player Clint and the whole Newton family at this difficult time.



Rest in peace Jack 💜 — Melbourne Storm (@storm) April 15, 2022

RIP Jack Newton.

His junior golf foundation was a pillar that tied many to the game of golf for life.

And on TV, you’d learn horrible shots into the scrub meant a visit to where elephants go to die.

Great character, great man. — Adam Peacock (@adampeacock3) April 14, 2022

Rest In Peace, the great Jack Newton



I never knew him as a Golfer, only a man, where I dare say he was even better



In the most incredible way possible, he proved no setback would ever keep him down & turned his life to helping others



Thinking of the beautiful Newton family pic.twitter.com/Ii2tb7aTBD — Mitch Lewis (@Mitch_Lewis) April 14, 2022

Sad to hear about Jack Newton. He was larger than life; a once-in-a generation character you just thought would outlive us all. Did so much for his family, community, golf, charity & loved his home town #Newy. Condolences to Jackie, Clint, Kristie & family. Rest In Peace, Jack.⛳️ — Brett Keeble (@BrettKeeble) April 14, 2022

Vale Jack Newton, will never forget his wicked sense of humour, his love of Newcastle, his passion for golf and he gave so much back to the game. Thoughts with his beautiful family #JackNewton 🙏 — Jim Wilson (@JimWilsonMedia) April 14, 2022

As a young boy playing golf in NSW, Jack Newton’s Jr foundation was great fun. As an adult getting to know Jack & work with an Aussie legend was everything. His rare golf talent, charisma & larrikin behaviour was intoxicating. Shattered for Jackie & family. #RIPJackNewton — Luke Elvy (@Luke_Elvy) April 14, 2022

Sad times. Jack Newton, champion golfer and legendary bloke. A super spirit for junior golf and Australian sport. Condolences to family and the wider @GolfAust community. Vale. — Peter Wilkins (@WilkoSport) April 14, 2022

Few have had a greater impact on the development of junior golfers in Oz than Jack Newton – the JN foundation beginning in '86. Not to mention the short game improvement of thousands with the Jack Newton Putting Partner, down the hallways of homes across the country. RIP Jack. — David Riccio (@DaveRic1) April 14, 2022

Very sad to hear about the passing of Jack Newton did a lot of great things for people and is an icon of sport. — Corey Tutt (@corey_tutt) April 15, 2022

Rest in Peace Jack Newton. Loved his family, golf, footy and a beer. Admired by so many. — Andrew Voss (@AndrewVossy) April 14, 2022

Sad day for golf, particularly in Australia, but also around the world with Jack Newton passing. Been a tough couple of years for his superb family, but Jackie and crew can take heart from the love he generated. Shaped thousands, admired by millions. Genuine legend. #ripjack — Mark Hayes (@Hayesy24) April 15, 2022

Sad to hear of the loss of Jack Newton today.



A @PGATOUR winner, 3 time @DPWorldTour (European Tour) winner, Runner up @TheOpen in 1975 and 3 time @PGAofAustralia Tour of Australasia winner including the 1979 Australian Open.



Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/SRV9wee4EO — Michael McDonald (@Michael_Macca1) April 14, 2022

Vale Jack Newton OAM



One of Australia’s most successful golfers. 🇦🇺



A terrific sense of humour & a friend to many



Here with PM Bob Hawke at the Jack Newton Classic which helped raise funds for the his Junior Golf Foundation & Diabetes



Best wishes to Clint and all the family. pic.twitter.com/cI6yDCZUCQ — Michael Sharpe (@MrMichaelSharpe) April 15, 2022