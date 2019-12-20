TRANSCRIPT | Yuan Yechun, 2019 Australian PGA Championship, Round 2

Q. Well, Carl, an extraordinary round. How do you feel after that?

YUAN YECHUN: It was a great day, honestly. I played great, played smart, stick to the plan. I was fortunate enough that I got a couple of really long putts dropped through the round. Yeah, I made two little mistakes, but really pulled myself together and kept it going.

Q. What was your plan?

YUAN YECHUN: The plan, more like a strategy through the course, we really executed well. Even I was playing good on the front nine, but we didn’t really try anything too aggressive or stupid on the back nine.

Q. You missed the cut here last year?

YUAN YECHUN: Yes.

Q. What did you learn from I guess that? How’s the course sort of ‑‑ have you set your game up to play well this week?

YUAN YECHUN: Second time playing here. Definitely, it was helpful playing here last year. I know the course a lot better and my strategy, the holes change a bit and it really paid off. I’m more used to the wind here now since I played here last year. It’s a little different sometimes because change directions. Just got to really be patient and hit shot by shot here.

Q. Can you talk us through I guess 15 and 16? I guess up to that point you were maybe 8 or 9 under for the day, or maybe 7 or 8. What happened at 15, and then talk us through 16 as well.

YUAN YECHUN: I just hit a bad drive on 15 and pulled it left in the hazard, yeah. Had a par putt and barely missed. No. 16, hit a good shot into the green, just missed a short one for par there, yeah.

Q. So to bounce back with a birdie at 17, did you sort of ‑‑ do you feel like a bit of a let down after two bogeys or did you ‑‑

YUAN YECHUN: No, no. It was going good at first and I got some fortunate breaks, I have to say that. I knew if I was hitting the ball good, if I just keep it playing. And, you know, on 17 I hit a great drive. It was a tough driving hole, and then put myself in great position to set up the approach shot. I hit it great to four feet and really committed to the putt, so that was a great bounce‑back for me.

Q. Can I ask about playing in Sheshan? Did you get to there through the China Tour? How did you get into that field?

YUAN YECHUN: It was an invitation, like an exemption for top‑ranked Chinese player and they gave ‑‑ the China Golf Association gave like six spots for us to play in.

Q. What was that ‑‑ who did you play with that week and what was that like for you?

YUAN YECHUN: It was my second time playing actually, so I knew the course a little better. I got to play with Phil Mickelson on Saturday. That was awesome. He has unbelievable short game. Yeah, that was great. And learn a lot from that and got a lot of confidence from playing with the big boys.

Q. Growing up, when did you start playing and who were your idols? Who did you look up to?

YUAN YECHUN: I started playing when I was 9 or 10. Well, I didn’t watch that much golf, but yeah, I knew Tiger was the guy, yeah. He’s something, so I tried to be as good as him, but hope one day I can get close.

Q. How do you sit with the ‑‑ I guess within the Chinese players in terms of rankings for the Olympics? Is the Olympics something that you’re ‑‑

YUAN YECHUN: Yeah, for sure. Representing my country to play Olympics was definitely one of my top goals for my career. Just got to keep playing good golf and I have a shot at it. It’s six months, so yeah.

Q. And you’ve got full Korn Ferry status next year to keep your card?

YUAN YECHUN: Yeah.

Q. So that’s ‑‑ obviously you see your career playing in the States for the future?

YUAN YECHUN: Um‑hmm.