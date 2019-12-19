TRANSCRIPT | Wade Ormsby, 2019 Australian PGA Championship, Round 1

WADE ORMSBY: Yeah, it’s always nice to get that one out of the way this afternoon in the wind. Played fantastic for the first 10 holes and got quite windy there at the end so lost a couple of saves there on 16 and 17, but overall I’m pretty happy.

Q. Pretty comfortable with your round as a package to take you into tomorrow’s round?

WADE ORMSBY: Yeah, I feel pretty good out there. Ball‑striking feels well under control. Overall I feel pretty good. Could have made a few more putts early, but I just couldn’t get the feel of the greens. It wasn’t that I was misreading them or hitting bad putts, just couldn’t quite get the feel of them. All good, I’m happy with the round in the afternoon.

Q. Did you play New South Wales?

WADE ORMSBY: No, I didn’t. The Aussie Open.

Q. Is that the only one you’ve played in the last month or so?

WADE ORMSBY: Exactly. My last event I played on the European Tour was Turkey. I just missed Nedbank, so about three weeks off there, then the Aussie Open and another week off. So it’s been a little bit stop‑start, but nice to have some time at home.

Q. Have you just spent it with the family or have you been working on anything?

WADE ORMSBY: Always, always trying to prepare for golf tournaments. Had a couple little breaks in there, but overall the same preparation week and a half, 10 days before an event, so all good.

Q. February 5th, I don’t know ‑‑ a year on the bike as well or has Rummy got you ‑‑

WADE ORMSBY: No, Rummy’s ‑‑

(Simultaneous speaking.)

WADE ORMSBY: Always riding and stay fit. You can always do more. There’s a lot of guys coming now that are fit and fast and strong, so at 39 I’ve got to do everything I can to try and keep up with them. I drove it quite good today, so it must be helping.

Q. Have you changed anything in your sort of exercise regime? What’s your go‑to? What do you like to do?

WADE ORMSBY: Every time, half an hour cardio and half an hour weights. Pretty old‑school type things, but I guess you can do some golf specific stuff. Everyone’s targeting different parts of the body whether insufficient or whatever. I just like going to the gym, think it keeps the mind fresh more than anything, that’s the main thing.

Q. Do you think you guys fared pretty well with the wind this afternoon? It’s been blowing all week, I guess.

WADE ORMSBY: Yeah, exactly. Like I played a real early practice round on Tuesday and even by 8:00, 9:00 it was blowing really hard. So it’s not like it’s just been an afternoon wind, it’s just been windy in general.

That little stretch, kind of 11, 12, 13, 14, in through there, that’s where the guts of the golf course is and that’s largely into the wind or off the side. So you’ve just got to play that stretch really well into the wind, and then some of the par 5s are downwind so you can take advantage of them.