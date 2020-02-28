TRANSCRIPT | Wade Ormsby, 101st NZ Open, Round 2


Q. Wade, 7-under par after two rounds, I know you’re disappointed finishing with a bogey but it was a pretty serious fight back after being 3-over early.

Yeah it was a bit of a messy start out there. I just couldn’t find my rhythm. I warmed up fine but some days that’s golf you know, it just goes away from you. I was fighting hard and I knew I was playing well so I got some momentum through the turn there and could have made a lot more actually. Overall I’m pretty happy with that.

Q. You won last month in Hong Kong, does that give you a confidence boost coming in here?

We obviously play a lot of tournaments so since then I’ve had three events where I haven’t played that well so it’s nice to be back in a bit of form. Obviously having won so recently when you go into a situation where you’re in the hunt to win it’s not as hard to go into it so I’ll try and draw on that stuff but yeah, it does help.


