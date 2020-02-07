TRANSCRIPT | Tiffany Chan, 2020 Vic Open, Round 2

Q. So two 70s to start off with if I read that correctly. TIFFANY CHAN: Yeah. Q. Two rounds of 70, pretty consistent. How are you feeling right now? TIFFANY CHAN: Feeling pretty good. Been playing quite consistent the last two days. I’m glad the weather turns out pretty nicely. Kind of have slightly unlucky […]

TIFFANY CHAN: Feeling pretty good. Been playing quite consistent the last two days. I’m glad the weather turns out pretty nicely. Kind of have slightly unlucky wave because more people say morning was no wind today, but I managed to pull out a couple of great shots out there, make a couple of good putts, so I’m looking forward to the weekend.

Q. Tell me about a couple of those moments, any moments that really stood out to you.

TIFFANY CHAN: I made a good par on the second hole, the par 5, because I pull my drive so I have to lay it up. Have like 190 for my third shot, so it was already quite at a disadvantage because everyone could go for the green. Then I made it to the green‑side bunker and had like six, seven feet par putt and then I make it. So I guess that kind of start my round pretty nicely because I birdie the first hole and then just keep on going. I hit a couple great shots, too, like three, four feet so it was like good birdie out there. Hopefully the weather stay calmer tomorrow and then look forward to my first weekend.

Q. So heading to the Beach course for the next two days, leaving Creek behind, what’s the difference between Beach and Creek? We hear a lot of people say Beach is definitely the tougher of the courses.

TIFFANY CHAN: Yeah, for sure. With the wind blowing, definitely the Beach is much tougher than the Creek because the Beach is more on the cliff side, Creek is more inland. You know, you’ve just got to play steady, put it on the fairway, avoid the bunkers. I’m happy to be in the weekend.

Q. And you made the weekend two weeks ago in Boca as well, so two easily made cuts so far this year. How are you feeling? What did you work on during the offseason?

TIFFANY CHAN: I have been working a lot with my coach, which he always jokes about I met him a Thursday last year at the Open and then I was going through some ‑‑ I was struggling a little bit and then I decided to drop out of Australia Open then to see him for a straight week. Then we make a lot of good changes through last year. My results been gradually going up, and this offseason we worked really hard on some more technique stuff and more short game. So get my wedges around the greens dialed in, which I feel really confident around the green right now, like most likely I could scramble pretty nicely, like in Boca. I really thankful to him because he teach me a lot of short game and then wedges stuff.

Q. Is he Australian then?

TIFFANY CHAN: He is British but then live in Sydney.

Q. What’s his name?

TIFFANY CHAN: Ian. He has another guys player called Josh on the European tour.

Q. Ian Trigg?

TIFFANY CHAN: No, Goldman, G‑O‑L‑D‑M‑A‑N. He’s here with a couple other guys, too. He’ll be here and Adelaide as well.

Q. So what are your plans now as you head to the weekend? You’re well within striking distance.

TIFFANY CHAN: I just going to work on couple more shots. I wasn’t too happy with some of the full shot on the shorter clubs today, so I’m going to work it out with my coach on the range. If I could get that dialed in, I missed a couple of, you know, like full wedge shot because the ground’s pretty firm so not get used to it and lost a couple shots in the last two days, so if I could get that dialed in, I think the weekend will be a good one.