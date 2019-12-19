TRANSCRIPT | Stewart Cink, 2019 Australian PGA Championship, Round 1

Q. How did you find it out there?

STEWART CINK: Well, it was nice out there. The wind was a little bit less than it was last two days, so the course felt a little bit more manageable and you could control your ball. I had a really good run of golf out there. I didn’t start that well and I didn’t finish well at all, but in between though it was really nice. I’ll just try to capitalise on some of that and clean up the mistakes I made that were mostly just poor shots. They were well thought out, they were just badly executed. You can fix execution.

Q. How did your caddie do today?

STEWART CINK: My caddie was awesome today. It’s the first time she’s caddied for me in a really long time and she’s really good about like focusing and getting me like locked in and dialing up the intensity out there. She’s a ‑‑ it’s actually quite a good asset having her caddie.

Q. Being at an advantage given that she knows you so well, I would assume?

STEWART CINK: I would say it can be. And it’s also, with your wife, you know, I can tell her ‑‑ I can share anything with her. Might hold back from a caddie if you’ve got a regular caddie working for you. She’ll ask questions, she’s not afraid to ask.

It was nice out there, a lot of fun. She’s doing a great job. It’s not easy for her or any caddie, any guest caddie to jump into this little dance that we do out there that it seems so routine for us, but there’s a lot going on out there when you’re in between the ropes, and she did great.

Q. What was the most pertinent question she asked you today?

STEWART CINK: Mostly after every shot I didn’t hit exactly as I said I was going to, she said like, What happened there? That was very pertinent.

Q. Did you have an answer for her?

STEWART CINK: Nope. I usually don’t, I just usually say, Hey, we can get ready all we want and I can tell you exactly what I plan to do and I can try to execute it and sometimes I won’t.” Most of the time I do, sometimes I won’t.

Q. Adam talked about the grain around the greens and also on the greens themselves. How did you find that? Is there anything that compares in the States that you play sort of semi regularly that would be similar to this?

STEWART CINK: Yeah, basically anything in south Texas or Florida or Louisiana or Georgia is like this, and that’s where I live, I live in Georgia. So this is common kind of grass for us at home and it’s something that we’re not unaccustomed to. The grain is significant, but we’ve seen enough golf balls roll and bounce across it that you can kind of predict what it’s going to do.

Q. Did you see enough from your game ‑‑ obviously a couple dropped ones late, but did you see enough from your game that you can have a good one tomorrow and make a bit of a charge?

STEWART CINK: Definitely. And I didn’t just see it from today. I know I have the kind of game that can compete around this course, I know I can. I love this kind of place and it’s the kind of course that really gets your attention on your second shots because of the way the greens are. That’s kind of my bread and butter of my whole career is approaching the greens and making the right decisions. I mostly did that good today, but I got myself into a few little messes and binds out there, especially at the end I was a little sloppy with a few approaches. Hopefully we can clean those up and keep moving forward.

Q. Min Woo Lee is sort of one of our exciting players coming through. What did you make of his round and the way he bounced back after a couple bogeys?

STEWART CINK: Yeah, that was impressive to see a young player tidy himself up and move in the right direction. But no surprise, I could see from the first shot that the guy’s got an amazing swing and plenty of power. I think the sky’s the limit for him. Just looks like he’s got all the tools. And he’s young, so I think it would be exciting to be Min Woo Lee.

Q. Early start tomorrow, who’s in charge of the alarm, the player or the caddie?

STEWART CINK: The player is in charge of the player’s alarm. I don’t know what time the caddie’s going to wake up tomorrow and start getting ready, so the player won’t get up that early, I know that.