Transcript - Sarah Jane Smith - Round 1 - Thursday 13th January, 2022 - PGA of Australia

Q. Sarah Jane Smith, an even par, that’s quite a nice start out there. It must have been quite difficult. SARAH JANE SMITH: Yeah, it got windy pretty early in the day really, but I was happy with the way I hit it. I just didn’t hole all my putts. I putted nicely but just […]

Q. Sarah Jane Smith, an even par, that’s quite a nice start out there. It must have been quite difficult.

SARAH JANE SMITH: Yeah, it got windy pretty early in the day really, but I was happy with the way I hit it. I just didn’t hole all my putts. I putted nicely but just didn’t make them today. So, it’s nice to get a good steady start.

Q. How did you enjoy playing with the men today?

SARAH JANE SMITH: I was really nervous actually at the beginning. I really enjoyed it and I knew I had a really nice group and I know Michael Sim quite well, but I don’t know, it was different, new, but I was really fortunate, I had a great group and they kind of looked after me.

Q. Sarah, Su Oh is lighting it up out there. What do you think about her scoring?

SARAH JANE SMITH: It’s awesome. I think 4-under, I just sort of caught a quick glimpse of the leaderboard, but she’s playing really well. It’s a good score out there. I mean, it’s pretty tough that back 9.

Q. What’s the tough part of the course, is it the bounciness of the greens?

SARAH JANE SMITH: I think so. Even just from Monday, just because there was a lot of rain and a lot of wind, so it’s dried up a little bit, but there’s some sneaky little spots where you’ve got to be careful that you don’t go – there’s some pins close to the back, so it’s easy to run off the back and make a bit of a mess of things.

Q. Do you have a few family around, given that you’re close to home?

SARAH JANE SMITH: Yeah, we do. We have both my parents and then my husband’s sister actually lives down here, so we have a nice little crew with us. But our little son is definitely top of the pecking order. They’re not here to see us.

Q. We’ve seen the women’s field disseminated quite a bit, are you doing anything special to try and dodge this rain?

SARAH JANE SMITH: Not doing anything, literally. We’ve been getting take out food and eating it in our room and just trying to keep our little bub as close as we can. We’re travelling back to the States next Tuesday, so we also need to stay good through then, so we’re trying to keep it as low as possible.

Q. Thanks Sarah Jane.