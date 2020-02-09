TRANSCRIPT | Ryan Fox, 2020 Vic Open, Round 4

Q. Ryan, talk us through your 64. That must be one of the best rounds you ever played? RYAN FOX: Yeah, comfortably probably the best round I’ve played in a tournament. I would not have thought 64 was out there at the start of the day. It looked like there’s a few good scores from […]

RYAN FOX: Yeah, comfortably probably the best round I’ve played in a tournament. I would not have thought 64 was out there at the start of the day. It looked like there’s a few good scores from the guys. I think the only saving grace with this wind direction is you either play a hole straight down or straight into. There’s not too many cross breezes. I made a couple of eagles obviously, which was nice. I hit a lot of shots inside sort of 15‑foot and made a couple of those, which is not really what you expect to do today. I kind of never really felt like I was under any pressure out there, which in conditions like this, that’s always nice. Looks like it’s going to be a couple short but I’m certainly not complaining.

Q. You really decided to go for it, you went for everything?

RYAN FOX: Yeah. I thought today those into‑the‑wind holes are going to be tough, so I was going to take the downwind holes on big time. I had a go at four and made eagle with a 2‑iron off the tee. I had a crack at six, I missed it right but still wasn’t too bad. Just chased a couple of flags, made a couple of bonus birdies, one on seven especially and on 16 as well. Yeah, those are two holes you don’t really expect to birdie today. There’s probably more bogeys there than birdies. It was just one of those days, I hit every shot I saw and I holed a couple of putts, which is certainly nice.

Q. And the shot in on 18, how far did you have in for your second shot there and what did you hit?

RYAN FOX: I had 190 to the flag.

Q. Metres?

RYAN FOX: Yeah, metres, and I hit 8‑iron, so it’s helping it. The winds are slightly different than it has been the first couple days. I think that second shot was more in but today it certainly played down. It was a pretty much perfect number to the front and it landed exactly where I wanted it to, managed to hang on. It was a tricky little putt, actually one of those left‑to‑right putts that break right to left in the wind and I’ve been putting well all day and it was nice to see it go in.

Q. Looked like the ball was bobbing around, you had to back away a couple times?

RYAN FOX: Yeah, I got a gust when I got over it the first time. I’m normally pretty quick over it. Backed away and tried to go in again and it was bobbing all over the place and I thankfully got to hit it when it wasn’t so windy.

Q. You must be looking forward to some rest?

RYAN FOX: Yeah, I’ve got a couple of fishing trips booked in for next week already. I’m very much looking forward to rest. I’ve only got a week off and then Mexico and New Zealand Open. It will be a pretty nice week off. I think this is my first top‑10 in almost a year so I’ll certainly take that. Never know what can happen down the stretch. I don’t want to wish bad on Min at all but there is a couple of tough holes. I certainly won’t be leaving the golf course now, that’s for sure.