TRANSCRIPT | Ryan Fox, 2019 Australian PGA Championship, Round 2

Q. I guess the round was going really well, just missed the bunker shot at 15, didn’t quite get enough sand out of that one and got you in trouble?

RYAN FOX: Yeah. To be fair, it was probably hitting the cameraman that hurt me more on that hole. So I apparently hit him in the leg and bounced back up the hill when it was a terrible place on a massive down‑slope with a massive flyer lie. That bunker shouldn’t be in play really apart from where I was, and I didn’t get a great lie and obviously made a mess of it from there, so that kind of halted any momentum. I was getting a little bit frustrated on the greens anyway up to that point, kind of pushed me on the edge to be honest.

Q. Yeah, I mean, how far below your stance was the ball on that second shot?

RYAN FOX: Oh, it was ‑‑ I mean, I hit 8‑iron. I reckon if that had not have hit the bunker, it would have gone 230 on me because it was sort of a loft of a 4‑iron at that point. Yeah, just was one of those shots.

I kind of had no choice. I was either chipping a wedge down the fairway trying to get up and down from a hundred or try to sneak one on the front of the green, which is what I tried to do. And I didn’t think making 7 was a possibility from there, but it happens, I guess.

Q. Momentum into the weekend? Obviously it’s a nice up‑and‑down on the last, but another untidy one on 17. How do you sort of turn around tomorrow?

RYAN FOX: Yeah, look, I’m pretty happy with where everything’s at. I literally hit one bad shot today, which was the tee shot off 17. And I didn’t hit a great tee shot off 18, but I didn’t miss a start on my iron shots today, I hit it close. Had I holed a couple of putts, it would have been significantly better and I would be up with Scotty and Cam and Wade at the top.

Yeah, I feel like I’m in a good place, I just need to take advantage on the greens and hopefully I don’t have too many other funny things happen.

Q. Impressed by the way Cam bounced back?

RYAN FOX: Yeah. I mean, it was always coming. I thought he said he played great last week. No surprise. First round he might have been just a little bit tired and a little bit frustrated with things, but there was enough signs of it yesterday that he could shoot a low one. And obviously he’s a world‑class player and he made it look pretty easy today, to be honest.

Q. Ryan, I know you’re always motivated to win, but when you have Scotty and Cam at the top of the leaderboard, is that a bit more inspiration and a bit of a challenge to make sure you’re getting it right over the weekend?

RYAN FOX: Yeah, I guess you know with those guys up at the top, you’ve got to do something pretty special. They’ve both won enough times around the world, they’re not going to come back to you. It’s a bit of extra motivation to go as low as possible over the weekend and try to at least put a bit of pressure on them.

And hopefully conditions work out a little bit better with an earlier tee time tomorrow. You never know around here, it can blow pretty hard, the afternoons can be pretty nasty. So I’ll try my best and see what happens.

Q. Can you be aggressive around here, mate? Do you temper it a little bit?

RYAN FOX: A little bit, especially around the front. There’s sort of four through eight is not really a lot you can do. Everyone’s trying to hit it to the same place, give themselves a short iron or a wedge in and take advantage from there. But I guess I did it yesterday down six, I hit driver down there. That’s probably the only one with the right wind you can really have a go at. The rest of it’s just try to keep it in play and minimize the mistakes. There’s a lot of places around this golf course you don’t want to be and I found a couple of them today.