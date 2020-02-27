TRANSCRIPT | Ryan Fox, 101st NZ Open, Round 1

Q: So conditions were pretty tough out there? A: I don’t think I have had a day like that for a long, long time. We started with a strong nor-easterly and when we were standing on the 15th tee it switched to a very strong noir-westerly. When we were putting on the 4th one of […]

Q: So conditions were pretty tough out there?

A: I don’t think I have had a day like that for a long, long time. We started with a strong nor-easterly and when we were standing on the 15th tee it switched to a very strong noir-westerly. When we were putting on the 4th one of the signboards blew over on 11. All of a sudden it dropped on 7 and blew about three different directions coming home. Plus a couple of spits of rain, it was a strange day.

Q: You must have been thrilled with your start.

A: To be honest I played pretty well all day. I made three bogeys in a row on the front nine but felt like I didn’t do much wrong. I could have quite easily got to six or seven under through the 2nd with a couple of better bunker shots on 1 and 2. At 3 I hit it one foot into the hazard and ended up dead and on 4 I bulleted one through the wind and three-putted. It was one of those days.

I hit a couple of bad shots near the end as I was fading which was understandable. The rest was pretty good and a solid start in those conditions.

Q: What is the plan for tomorrow?

A: I won’t be doing much this afternoon, just sitting on the couch watching TV and trying not to take a nap. Hopefully in 24 hrs I will feel a bit better. I am not sure what the weather forecast will bring for tomorrow. I don’t care if it is windy but I would like it to blow from the same direction the whole time would be nice.

Q: Thoughts on playing Millbrook, now you can plan for three rounds there now

A: It is the better way to do it. It can be tricky swapping courses in the middle of the tournament. I played Millbrook (in practice) hoping I would get three rounds around there so it was the first time I had seen The Hills was today so I am looking forward to getting out to play Millbrook. There are a lot of chances out there. The golf course is in good nick. I think it is playing a little easier than here (at The Hills). The greens are a little faster here and this place is more narrow in places. It looks like there has been a couple of good scores at Millbrook this morning so hoping I can have one tomorrow.