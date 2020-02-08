TRANSCRIPT | Robin Sciot-Siegrist, 2020 Vic Open, Round 3

Q. Robin, have you ever played in conditions as tough as this today? ROBIN SCIOT-SIEGRIST: Actually, I think I might have like when I was younger. But yeah, definitely the conditions were really tough. The pins were not very easy, too, so yeah, you had to play very good golf. But it’s a good ‑‑ I […]

Q. Robin, have you ever played in conditions as tough as this today?

ROBIN SCIOT-SIEGRIST: Actually, I think I might have like when I was younger. But yeah, definitely the conditions were really tough. The pins were not very easy, too, so yeah, you had to play very good golf. But it’s a good ‑‑ I prefer tough conditions than, you know, easy conditions as a general rule. But yeah, it was tough today.

Q. It’s obviously physically exhausting out there, but how draining is it really having to think so hard out there, game management?

ROBIN SCIOT-SIEGRIST: Yeah, the thing that’s funny is I didn’t start very well. Yesterday I shot 8 under, day before I shot 6 under and then plus 3 after seven or eight. Yeah, it was just, you know, I think this is a difficult part in conditions like that when you don’t start really well and start to be like very challenging. It’s challenging for everybody, but yeah, when you don’t start really well, like it’s hard to keep it up.

Q. You must be pleased you did manage to keep it together and not let the round get away from you.

ROBIN SCIOT-SIEGRIST: Yeah. You know, I had ‑‑ like between five and 12, honestly it was just like a couple of things that I could have (inaudible.) I mean, 4 over, it’s not a great score, but conditions are tough and I’m kind of, you know, up there somewhere. Tomorrow’s another day. I think I’ll try to like learn from today because I think the conditions are going to be similar. So yeah, we’ll see.

Q. Is this one of the days where you learn a little bit more about yourself?

ROBIN SCIOT-SIEGRIST: Yeah, definitely, because I’m trying to keep calm and everything and I got angry pretty quick. Probably made a mistake on that. But yeah, definitely in these conditions, extreme conditions, yeah, you learn a little more about yourself.