TRANSCRIPT | Robin Sciot-Siegrist, 2020 Vic Open, Round 2

Q. Robin, 8 under today. Do you really like this type of golf course?

ROBIN SCIOT-SIEGRIST: Yeah, yeah, I like it when the wind picks up a little bit. Yeah, I mean, the course is not very long so like you have a lot of little clubs in and the par 5s are pretty much, you know, reachable. But yeah, with the wind it gets really tough and a little bouncy everywhere. Yeah, it’s a course that I really like.

Q. Have you been in this part of the world before?

ROBIN SCIOT-SIEGRIST: No, never, never. It was quite a trip to come here, but yeah, it’s very nice and happy to be here.

Q. And just for one tournament?

ROBIN SCIOT-SIEGRIST: Yeah, just for one tournament.

Q. Okay if you win it.

ROBIN SCIOT-SIEGRIST: We’ll see.

Q. Have you been in this position before at another level, leading a tournament with the cameras and the press and everything that goes with it?

ROBIN SCIOT-SIEGRIST: Not on the European Tour, but I’ve been on the Challenge Tour. Yeah, there’s two more days and I’m pretty happy with what we’ve done. but yeah, there’s two more days, we’re only halfway. I played really good golf, hopefully continues like that, but in the meantime, you know, it’s good.

Q. We don’t know much about you. I guess that’s one of the beauties of sport, isn’t it, that someone lesser known can bob up and now you’re leading the tournament with two days to go. You must feel good about that?

ROBIN SCIOT-SIEGRIST: Yeah, yeah. I just got my card from Q‑School in November and I’m trying to, you know, make as many points that I can. Yeah, obviously it’s true, you don’t really know me. Of course it’s great to be in this position.

Q. You had a great result in Mauritius at the start of the year. How keen are you to build on that and what will you take from that weekend into this weekend?

ROBIN SCIOT-SIEGRIST: Well, it was good to ‑‑ yeah, the result was great, I had a great weekend and finished top‑10. It was my second event on the European Tour. Yeah, obviously I put some points on the board and everything. You know, for confidence and the way I play golf, because I played Challenge Tour, I didn’t play many European Tour events, so it’s a little bit different. You think your game is here, but maybe it’s not. Yeah, Mauritius was a great experience to build up that confidence and know that I’m on the right path. So yeah, it’s nice to come here and after two days be leading the tournament.

Q. What would a win mean this weekend?

ROBIN SCIOT-SIEGRIST: I’m sorry?

Q. What would a win mean and do for your career?

ROBIN SCIOT-SIEGRIST: A lot. A win is always a lot for people. Yeah, if this happens ‑‑ I mean, we’re not there, I don’t want to really think about it. There’s a lot of great players behind me. We’re only halfway.

Q. What made you choose this event?

ROBIN SCIOT-SIEGRIST: Honestly, because I didn’t get in too many events the last couple of weeks. I mean, there was Saudi Arabia, Dubai and everything and I didn’t get into these events. So I wanted to play, I needed to play. And yeah, I mean, in the end like just wanted to come here, you know, and see if I can do something. And I’ve never been to Australia, so it’s nice to be here for the first time.

Q. What expectations did you bring to the week?

ROBIN SCIOT-SIEGRIST: Not many. In general, I don’t have many expectations. I’m just trying to do my job, like really do what I need to do on the course and during practise rounds and everything. When I’m playing, you know, obviously there’s pressure and everything, but I’m just trying to do my best and we’ll see at the end.