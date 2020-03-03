TRANSCRIPT | Nick Flanagan, 101st New Zealand Open, Round 4

It was good. I was nervy coming down the stretch today probably more so than the PGA. I am not sure why that was. I didn’t really look at any leaderboards. I was just trying to do my thing. There was just a couple of pressure shots that I kind of messed up coming in […]

It was good. I was nervy coming down the stretch today probably more so than the PGA. I am not sure why that was.

I didn’t really look at any leaderboards. I was just trying to do my thing. There was just a couple of pressure shots that I kind of messed up coming in but I battled for third which is still a great week. If someone had told me that at the start of the week it would have been great.

I don’t think there was any catching Brad out there today. He was pretty unbelievable.

I am still nervous in the last rounds. I am still jittery and not swinging my best when I am out there. It seems like every time I get into contention, I know what to expect a little bit more and battling through it.

I feel if I could situate myself on a proper Tour and get a big stretch of golf tournaments that I could start performing like I did all those years ago.

Obviously these Australian Tour events have been good to me. I would love six or seven more of them in a row but it is what it is right now. I will keep showing up and doing what I can.

I go back to Texas and a few qualifiers. I am trying really hard to get some Challenge and European Tour events through some of the starts with the finishes I have had in European Tour events. I’ve had three top-10 finishes out of the last four. I do have status on the Challenge Tour but it ‘s not very good so I am hoping for a few invites to that and get on a run and see what happens.

It is always nice to make a decent cheque. I was pretty emotional after the PGA Tournament after having such a rough year- or not making those cheques that make it stress-free. Another one like this is obviously great and just having a baby makes that time so much more rewarding as well. I don’t know if she has got anything to do with it or not but ever since she was getting close it seems to have kicked me on.