TRANSCRIPT | Minjee Lee, 2020 Vic Open, Round 4

Q. So, just how was the day today?

MINJEE LEE: I think a little bit disappointing to finish, but I did get to eight at one point. I just feel like I sort of, I don’t know, just let an opportunity slip pretty much. Yeah, I mean, a little bit disappointed, but first tournament back I think I’m doing all right.

Q. And the support was great for you out there.

MINJEE LEE: Yeah, for sure. It was great all week. There was a lot of little kids out there. Even though it was windy, a lot of people came out to watch, so it was really nice.

Q. Your mum’s been running from different holes to different holes trying to keep up with the two siblings. How’s that been?

MINJEE LEE: Good, good. Hopefully he’s doing well still. I’m going to try to catch him. Yeah, it’s good. I’m sure my mum and my dad have been busy going back and forth.

Q. Were you keeping tabs on him out there?

MINJEE LEE: Just on the leaderboard here and there, mostly on the back. I didn’t really see any on the front.

Q. Did you say anything to him last night? You must be staying together. Did you say anything ‑‑

MINJEE LEE: No.

Q. Give him any advice?

MINJEE LEE: No. We were just way too tired yesterday to even speak to each other. We just went to bed.

Q. So, it had to be absolutely awesome to see your brother get that win. What was that like?

MINJEE LEE: Yeah, I was super, super proud of him. It was like really cool to just even be here with him and even watch him the last two holes that I got to watch. Just to see him play, I haven’t really seen him play that much. So, to be able to have a win here is really cool.

Q. And you have family here, mom and grandma, I heard?

MINJEE LEE: Yep.

Q. So, what were their reactions?

MINJEE LEE: They probably cried. But yeah, I think they followed most of the round with him, so that was cool. I’m sure they ‑‑ it’s their first time seeing him win, so it would have been pretty special for everyone.