Transcript - Min Woo Lee - Round 1 - Thursday 13th January, 2022 - PGA of Australia

Q. How’d you find it out there?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, it was good. Good first round. I mean, it was a little scrappy I guess on a couple of the holes, but I mean, expected, first tournament back in a few weeks. No, I created myself pretty good there. I could have made a few more birdies, but it is what it is. There’s a bit of grey on the greens and it got pretty windy out there, so that’s expected.

Q. Do you feel like it’s the kind of course where you could have one big day and set yourself up?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, definitely. If you do all the right things and hit good shots, yeah, there’s a lot of birdies out there.

Q. Do you take anything away from playing partners, how they played? Do you sort of pay attention to those guys in this sort of event?

MIN WOO LEE: No, it’s actually very fun, it’s enjoyable. Su hit it pretty far, she was – there wasn’t anything weird about it, I don’t think. It was my first time playing with a lady in an event, ever. So no, it was actually really cool, I enjoyed it. I mean, Su putted really well. I could probably get that off her, but other than that, Windred played solid, but yeah, if we clean up a few things as a group, we’ll have a low one.

Q. Is it the sort of course where you feel like you almost get better every day as you learn it a bit more and you get back into the rhythm of tournament golf?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, for sure. The first two days was a bit confusing out here practising and definitely got the gist of it a little bit. But yeah, definitely, any course, it definitely helps playing it more.

Q. So you’d be able to hit your driver literally everywhere?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, most of the time. I mean, only a few holes where it’s a bit shorter and you need to hit one less, but yeah, it’s pretty wide out there.

Q. What about 12, the driver?

MIN WOO LEE: 12 I hit 3 wood and it got like pin high right, so I mean driver was too long, it was downwind, that hole.

Q. What do you think our winning score might be this week?

MIN WOO LEE: I want to say maybe 15-under, maybe a bit more. I think if you shoot 15 you’re going to be up there.

Q. Much banter with Su or were you keeping to yourself?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, I mean, I knew her from junior golf and amateur golf, so no, it was fun. I haven’t seen her in a while so it was good to catch up with – I mean, everyone out here is pretty good mates from junior and amateur golf, so it’s good to see.

Q. It’s been a concept, it’s not new, but it’s still relatively novel. Do you think it’s got legs, the combined events?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, for sure, I definitely think, it was fun. I didn’t complain at all. I mean, it brings everyone into golf. I mean, yeah, it’s a good concept. I really like it.

Q. Are you pleased with the news about the Tour here, extending the time out here?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, for sure. I mean, it’s huge for Australian golf. I was pretty devastated when there was no, I mean, a lot of people were devastated when there was no golf in Australia because there’s such good courses here, so it definitely is a happy smile to start off the year and hopefully there’s a few more tournaments. But no, congratulations to the guys that made it happen.

