TRANSCRIPT | Min Woo Lee & Jake McLeod, 2020 Vic Open, Round 1

Q. Jake McLeod, Min Woo Lee, 7 under and 6 under, well played.

JAKE McLEOD: Thank you. We’re off to a weird start.

MIN WOO LEE: It was good fun. We fed off each other and we holed some putts at the end. Jake played pretty solid all day and I just finished off really nice on the back nine.

Q. I don’t want you to go cliché on me here because I watched a lot of this round and it wasn’t looking good for a while.

MIN WOO LEE: For me it was a bit shaky there, but Jake had a pretty solid round, I think.

JAKE McLEOD: Yeah, yeah. Well, he had a lot of birdies, I’ll tell you what. I sort of kept it pretty clean on the card, which was nice. I think it must be the black outfits or something today, I don’t know.

MIN WOO LEE: We look pretty slick.

Q. You look like a small Henrik Stenson from behind.

MIN WOO LEE: Oh, thanks. I mean, a little different, but I’ll take that.

JAKE McLEOD: He’s a pretty good looking bloke.

Q. In all seriousness out there today, you left a track load of chances out there.

MIN WOO LEE: Thanks for ruining my confidence, but yeah, early on I holed the first two putts with birdie and then, yeah, I kind of fell from there, but I regained a little bit of focus and the back nine was really special, it was good.

Q. And that course has got a special spot in your mind, I’m sure, 61 a couple years ago and obviously feeling it today again?

JAKE McLEOD: Yeah, yeah, wasn’t quite as good but obviously a great round today. I don’t know, I just sort of like the course. Get out there and don’t have to think too much about it and just give it a rip and see how we go.

Q. You can make big strides on the European Tour, I guess pedigree standings if you do something special here. Has that crossed your mind this week?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, obviously we’re here to compete and we’re here to win, so obviously the field’s not as strong as usual, but we have a good chance. I’m sure we both know we have a good chance of winning. Yeah, we’re going to go out there and do our best.

Q. Have you thought about what it might mean to you to get something big here on the board?

JAKE McLEOD: Yeah, obviously it helps with points on the Race to Dubai, but yeah, I mean, first tournament of the year for me, I’m just looking to dust off the cobwebs and see if I can make it until Sunday, yeah.

Q. Make it until Sunday? Jake, that’s the worst cliché you’ve ever given me. What have you got for me, any more clichés?

MIN WOO LEE: No. Let’s keep it up.

Q. Oh, my God.

MIN WOO LEE: And I’ll see you tomorrow.

JAKE McLEOD: You’ve got to stick to the process.

MIN WOO LEE: I’ll stick to my game plan and just hit one shot at a time.

Q. If you do that, the questions are going to get really weird.