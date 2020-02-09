TRANSCRIPT | Min Woo Lee, 2020 Vic Open, Round 4

Q. Min Woo Lee, Vic Open champion, how does that sound? MIN WOO LEE: It sounds amazing. I’m pretty proud of the way I played. I thought coming in I had a really good chance because I was hitting it really good, but I think I impressed myself with the game this whole week. So […]

MIN WOO LEE: It sounds amazing. I’m pretty proud of the way I played. I thought coming in I had a really good chance because I was hitting it really good, but I think I impressed myself with the game this whole week. So hopefully more of them over the next ‑‑ my whole career, hopefully.

Q. Just the internal pressure you had to deal with today. How did you cope with that?

MIN WOO LEE: I think it was ‑‑ I mean, I felt really comfortable just because if I did exactly the same as what I did yesterday, I felt pretty hard to stop. I started off really hot off the gate and it was pretty comfortable those last few holes. Got a bit nervy, but yeah, pretty proud of the way I finished.

Q. Eighteen, fantastic approach and then a great way to finish in front of the crowds?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, that tee shot was pretty nerve wracking. I hit a 4‑iron instead of a 2‑iron today and still went pretty far. Hit a 9‑iron and it ended up landing 164, which was the spot we were trying to land it and it went to the back and it was probably the easiest putt I could ask for.

It’s been so special with the crowd right behind us. I want to see that picture after. It was pretty special.

Q. Special moment having your sister come on the green afterward as well?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, it was nice of her to come on. I don’t know where the alcohol is, I’m sure ‑‑ I thought I was going to get sprayed with it, but no, it was awesome.

Q. (inaudible) and the disappointment of losing your card. Does something like this make it a little bit more sweeter?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, I think I can just move on from that and be happy with where I am now. I was fine with it afterwards, a little bit of a bummer, but this kind of makes everything so much better. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.

Q. How much more special is it winning your first professional title at an event your sister’s already won twice?

MIN WOO LEE: Let’s just say home soil, not my sister. It’s awesome. Vic Open it’s the home open. Especially as it’s the European Tour, it’s big. I’m over the moon.

Q. And that makes it even bigger really.

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, my sister and I winning the same tournament, it’s pretty special. I’ve got bragging rights now, so it’s even better.

Q. Were you following Minjee’s progress throughout?

MIN WOO LEE: I saw her score coming off 14, I saw the leaderboard, it showed 2 behind. I don’t know what she finished. What did she finish?

Q. Sixth.

MIN WOO LEE: Pretty good job from her. I think she was a bit too far behind today, but she played pretty good.

Q. How did you sleep last night? Were you envisioning that moment, sort of practising your speech, or how did you approach this?

MIN WOO LEE: I got six and a half hours of sleep, which wasn’t too good, but I was so excited to play. It wasn’t because I was nervous, I wanted to hit those shots over and over again. I got pretty good rest. And nice chip‑in on the first, which calmed a bit a few nerves. Pretty over the moon happy.

Q. Three birdies in the first four holes, you can hardly start better than that.

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, no, I mean, it was gettable. The first hole was a bit of a bonus. The second hole was a pretty easy par 5 downwind. When you hit it 400‑yard and straight, so it was nice. Yeah, you can’t ask for a better start. Like you said, it’s awesome.

Q. Would you change anything in terms of your intentions? Do you think you’ll go and play a kind of full circuit in Europe or are you ultimately wanting to go to America still?

MIN WOO LEE: Well, I can pick and choose now on the European Tour. For this year I’m focusing on that. I’m looking forward to it. It was a bit tough over the last year and a bit because I had to go whenever I got the call up. Yeah, it’s nice to pick a schedule.

Q. Anything in mind to buy with the cash?

MIN WOO LEE: Maybe a car. I’m not sure.

Q. Do you have a car?

MIN WOO LEE: I use my sister’s car back home and that’s pretty good, but I might have a top off from that.

Q. Stayed with the family this week. Was home cooking the secret weapon?

MIN WOO LEE: Maybe. I’ll play my next one and I’ll see. I think it definitely made a difference.

Q. You mentioned some nerves on 18, but throughout you seemed pretty calm. Talk us through the emotions for the day.

MIN WOO LEE: I hit one shot at a time. It’s a cliché, but it’s just that. You can’t really worry about anything else. And I’m hitting it so good, so I’ll give myself nine out of 10 for ball‑striking this week. Just coming into today I could just stay calm and just hit every shot the same as the last three days. Yeah, pretty ‑‑ I was pretty calm until, you know, the last hole. I wasn’t nervous or anything, just on my toes a little bit. I thought it’s a par‑5, straight downwind, the ball’s not going to curve much off the tee, stripe one down there and I thought I had it in the bag from there.