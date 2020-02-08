TRANSCRIPT | Min Woo Lee, 2020 Vic Open, Round 3

Q. Four under today. How proud are you of that performance? MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, very proud. I don’t know if I played the best, but I think it was pretty tough to beat. So one of them tomorrow again I think should do the job. But it’s another day, it’s another 24 hours, so […]

Q. Finished with an eagle on the last as well?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, my drive went a bit longer than I expected and I had a 9‑iron in and stuffed it pretty close. Yeah, obviously everyone’s happy when they make an eagle to finish a round.

Q. Family history at this tournament, you obviously looked (inaudible)?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, my sister’s won it twice and it would be nice to win a tournament, and I think it would be one of the only tournaments that a brother and sister has won, so that should be cool.

Q. You played in a lot of wind growing up back in Perth. Has that helped you?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, it’s definitely helped. I haven’t played in anything like this, and I think if I was back home and the wind were like this I wouldn’t even bother playing. Maybe I should start practising when it’s like this. Yeah, it definitely helps. You can see shots better and hit a lot of shots into the wind that can be controlled.

Q. Use the stinger a little bit?

MIN WOO LEE: A couple of times, but it was more just iron shots that were keeping low. Stinger a couple times, yeah.

Q. What’s the mindset tomorrow?

MIN WOO LEE: You know, I played a year of pro golf so I’ve been pretty close to being at the top there. Just playing one shot at a time. I don’t know, I’ve never ‑‑ I have been in this spot but not with the lead, so I’m just going to see how I go tomorrow and then hopefully I can tell you how I did it tomorrow.

Q. The putt on 18 for eagle, what was the read on that and talk us through why you walked away? You walked away four times, I presume the ball was oscillating?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, yeah. So the read was if there was no wind it would have probably been just outside right, but the wind was blowing a little left to right so it was going to hold the ball up a bit. Aimed inside right. Yeah, I stepped away four or five times because the ball was moving and it’s just so hard to putt when ‑‑ I feel like it was the strongest gust there on that 18th green when I was putting so I had to back away.

MIN WOO LEE: I think it’s going to be pretty much the same wind, so I think what I did today, I do that again and I should be good.

Q. What about the stakes, a European Tour card?

MIN WOO LEE: I feel like I’m good enough to keep my card regardless of winning or not. You know, I’m looking forward to if I do win, but I’m just going to go out there and keep playing the way I am. I’m striking it well and putting well, so I think it’s a good combo in this wind, just got to take advantage of it.

Q. You stepped away from it a couple of times. Was there oscillation of the ball or was it the wind playing tricks?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, it was a bit of both. It’s so hard to pull the trigger when there’s so much wind, you just don’t know if it’s going to stop or keep going. Yeah, I mean, all of us had a bit of trouble today, but I think we handled it pretty good.

Q. Yeah, I think that’s an understatement, you made it look really simple when scores were hard to come by. Talk to us about your course management and how that process worked for you.

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, me and Shane had really good numbers and we just saw really good shapes. I think it was probably one of the best rounds I ever played regardless of score. I mean, I hit it pretty solid. There was a couple shots that were bad, but that happens in 50k winds, so I’m pretty happy and I should be proud of the way I played.

Q. Your sister Minjee’s got two here, do you think it’s your turn?

MIN WOO LEE: Hopefully, that would be nice. I’m not sure how she’s doing. I hope she’s playing okay and we can toss it out to the end.

Q. Just finally, mum’s here and I think grandma as well, you’ve been enjoying some of her cooking. Is that your secret weapon?

MIN WOO LEE: I don’t know, I think it is. I think I played 20 tournaments and it’s cooking 20 to 1 and I think it’s going pretty good.