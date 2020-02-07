TRANSCRIPT | Min Woo Lee, 2020 Vic Open, Round 2

Q. Right where you want to be, mate. MIN WOO LEE: Yep. I don’t know what I’m coming, but I did play lots of solid golf, so looking forward to it. Q. The lead’s at 14 under. Does that pose any thoughts to you when I tell you that? MIN WOO LEE: I mean, I’m […]

MIN WOO LEE: I mean, I’m three shots back, I think. Like I say, it’s 15 ks tomorrow and the next day, so it’s going to be different for everyone. But I think the fittest is going to win out here on the weekend, so yeah I’m looking forward to it.

Q. Does having played so much golf in Victoria play into your hand?

MIN WOO LEE: I don’t know if I’ve played so much, but into the wind ‑‑ you know, with the wind, being a Perth boy, I think it’s more of an advantage than anything.

Q. That’s what I mean, it’s the experience you’ve had. Freemantle’s obviously windy and you played all the big Sandbelt courses in tough conditions.

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, it’s definitely not a disadvantage. Yeah, hopefully it’s an advantage. It’s been pretty good the last two days, so keep it up.

Q. Flashes of brilliance out there, mate, first couple of days?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, there’s a lot of positives to take out. I did hit a lot of good shots and a lot of putts, so I’m just really looking forward to tomorrow and the next day. It’s nice when you’re playing pretty good golf, so yeah, keen for it.

Q. And you’ve had flashes of serious questions here, which is not what we want to get used to, is it?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, well, ask me a better question.

Q. What are we wearing tomorrow?

MIN WOO LEE: Today was pretty flashy. I had the blue pants and blue shirt, white shirt. Yeah, you know, tomorrow might be a bit of navy. Nothing too dull, but a little bit of class and a little bit of flash would be nice.

Q. How nice is it this week having a little bit more relaxed vibe, staying with the family and staying so close to home, I guess?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, it’s awesome. I love the crowds. I had a big crowd the last two days and it’s only Thursday and Friday, which is awesome. Yeah, the support has been so good. Everyone’s backing me, which is nice. Also being with the family is so good. You know, home‑cooked meals, I don’t get that much over the last few years so it’s awesome.

Q. Surely the battle between you and Minjee’s growing old?

MIN WOO LEE: I think if we were on a sports bet, I think I’m winning, aren’t I? Is she on nine?

Q. Is it numbers or position on the leaderboard?

MIN WOO LEE: Both, isn’t it? I like my chances.