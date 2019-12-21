TRANSCRIPT | Min Woo Lee, 2019 Australian PGA Championship, Round 3

Q. Min Woo, mate, you’re in the hunt now, 8 under. You’re pretty pleased?

MIN WOO LEE: Yep, very pleased. I would give my game probably eight out of 10 today. There’s a few mistakes, but I held in there and hit very good shots, probably one of the best ball‑striking rounds I had all year. So yeah, it was nice to back that up and hopefully there’s one more tomorrow.

Q. What’s the last three rounds done for you profile‑wise, because I notice you’re getting handed for signatures left and right now?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, it’s nice. I guess hopefully I’ll just keep playing good golf and that comes with it. Yeah, it’s always nice to give signatures to kids and grow the game a little bit, so it’s cool.

Q. Managing your game, obviously you’re getting rid of those mistakes in a round that can cost you a shot or two. Has that sort of progressed your first year as a professional?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, I’m still learning. The thing about golf is the one week where you don’t make mistakes, you’re probably going to be up there in the lead or going to win. So I’m still looking for that. Hopefully, it’s this week. But I’m still learning a lot about myself. There’s a lot of wind out here, every shot counts. So yeah, just hopefully I can learn from everything I do every week.

Q. Would you like to take an aggressive mindset into tomorrow? Do you think that’s what you need to do to win trophies?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, of course ‑‑ I wouldn’t know, would I? (Laughs.) You know, hopefully I can play something like today, just get rid of a couple mistakes. Hopefully I can carry that over to tomorrow.

Q. Do you feel pretty comfortable being at the pointy end? Like only less than a year you’ve been a pro, but looks like you might be able to handle that pressure.

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, it comes with it, but you put the pressure on yourself. Hopefully you can just go out there and play. Like Scotty doesn’t care what I hit on 16 or 17, any hole, you just go out there and play. I’m looking forward to the challenge.

Q. Yesterday your body language was really fluctuating; you looked really down on yourself at various times. Are you the sort of guy who can just shed that and you come out today and play really well?

MIN WOO LEE: A bit of both. I’m learning about myself, too. I’m a pretty fiery player, but I’m trying to minimize that a little bit. It’s never bad to just, you know, spit it a little bit and, you know, regroup. Yeah, it was worse a couple years ago. What you see now is better.

Q. So when some 21‑year‑old’s going into the last round, you want to do the best you can; is that your attitude or is your attitude you want to win?

MIN WOO LEE: Of course I’m trying to win. I’ve been here a if you times, so it will be nice to finish it off. There’s a ‑‑ I think there’s a lot of scores out there that anyone can win and hopefully I’m the one on top. But yeah, I’ll just play solid like today.

Q. You’ve got a nice situation this week where you play with some major winners and observe them from close range. Do you feel it’s been a real learning week in that regard playing with some big guys and being at the pointy end?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, this whole year most of the pros, probably 90 percent of them, they hit it very straight, they don’t make too many mistakes and I’m over here adventuring in the trees. So I’ve got things to tidy up. Yeah, like those major winners, they just hit it so straight and nothing really goes wrong. I guess that’s why they’ve won majors. After this week, a bit of holiday and then lots of regrouping to do, lots of practice to do. I’m looking forward to that. Yeah, just learning from the major winners, it’s a big thing, yeah.

Q. That shot on 14 was pretty special out of the trap there.

MIN WOO LEE: Oh, that was a very good shot. Ten out of 10, you know (laughs.) It was pretty solid. Downhill, downwind from there and I just nipped it pretty good. I think it was just trickling in the hole. Hopefully they got it on camera and I can see it for myself.

Q. On 13, that was another tough hole, birdied it. What did you hit there?

MIN WOO LEE: I drove it into the bunker actually and hit it to about 16, 17 feet and I holed a putt. I haven’t holed too many putts I think outside of the range, but yeah, and my ball‑striking has kept me in it this week and hopefully, yeah, tomorrow I can do that.

Q. You’re a fully paid‑up member of the European Tour, so what would a win tomorrow potentially do for someone who’s a paid‑up member of the tour?

MIN WOO LEE: Oh, it’s going ‑‑ it’s going to solve a few of my problems. Not problems, but I can set my schedule next year and a lot of benefits to it. Yeah, there’s another 24 hours to it. I’m looking forward to it.

Q. Do you have any family here this week?

MIN WOO LEE: No. Maybe that’s why I’m ‑‑ (laughs.) No, everyone’s home. I’m just here by myself. They came at the Australian Open. I’m used to just being by myself. I know they’re supporting from behind the screen. I’m just doing my best.

Q. Do you expect texts from Minjee overnight or is she a top person to send a brother a text message?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, she is. Whenever I do well or whenever I’m down, she messages me and let’s me know just to keep my head up. We’ll see. Hopefully. I don’t know. Depends what moods she’s in. She might send one, she might not, but it’s all good.

Q. What would you ‑‑ if Min Woo Lee was in a nice little tussle with Adam Scott towards the end of a Sunday of a PGA, how cool would that be for you?

MIN WOO LEE: Very cool. Hopefully we can do it tomorrow. Yeah, I’m just ‑‑ yeah, I don’t know, I don’t know what to say. I’m looking forward to it. I don’t know who I’m going to be paired up with, I don’t know if I’m going to be in the final group, but should be exciting.