TRANSCRIPT | Min Woo Lee, 2019 Australian PGA Championship, Round 2

Q. Tell us about your round, mate.

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, a bit scrappy. A few good things and a few bad things, but all in all a pretty solid day. I kind of hung there, which is nice, and hopefully I can make a few more birdies and less mistakes tomorrow.

Q. Can you identify what was the key between yesterday and today?

MIN WOO LEE: Just a few putts dropped yesterday and that was a bit of a momentum. Yeah, today just seemed like every time I make a birdie, I’ll follow it up with a bogey, so there was not much momentum there.

Q. We had some pretty nice words said from Adam on your behalf. Did he say anything to you at the tee today following your performance yesterday?

MIN WOO LEE: No. We just had a nice chat. That’s nice of him, but yeah, no, we just had a nice chat and a few things that I can’t say and it’s a bit confidential, so I’ll keep it to myself.

Q. Given your age and given the sport that they showed yesterday, is there any sort of chat? Were they accommodating with anything? Do you say much to them? I know you’re competitors out there, but how does it work?

MIN WOO LEE: Because he’s obviously playing against me and I’m playing against him, so, you know, it’s kind of strange if I ask for advice because he’s trying to beat me this week. Maybe afterwards. But yeah, they’re just very consistent, they really don’t do much wrong. I think my game, I just need to tidy it up a bit if I want to get to their level.

Q. What areas specifically?

MIN WOO LEE: Mostly just with the driver. They have a stock shot off the tee and they don’t really make many mistakes. I think just my iron play’s pretty good and I think just driving off the tee.

Q. How are you feeling headed to tomorrow?

MIN WOO LEE: Like I said, I’ll just tidy a few things up and I should be fresh for tomorrow. Today was a pretty quick turnaround, didn’t get too much sleep. I had to wake about 4:00. So yeah, hopefully more sleep tonight and we should be good.

Q. How pleasing is it to stay within touching distance on a day where you can’t really get much momentum going?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, it’s good. I don’t think Scotty had his A‑game obviously. But yeah, I don’t know who’s going to be in the lead later on, but it’s nice to just be a few shots ‑‑ yeah, just got to sort things out and should be good.