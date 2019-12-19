TRANSCRIPT | Min Woo Lee, 2019 Australian PGA Championship, Round 1

Q. You were playing with two major winners.

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, I didn’t start too good. It was rookie pro out there early on and then I brought it back. It was really nice, they were awesome guys, it was all up fun.

Q. Were you daunted at all playing with these guys?

MIN WOO LEE: No. Golf is a weird sport, you go do your own thing and you can’t really focus on other people. Yeah, no, a little bit. It’s pretty special to get that opportunity early on in pro careers like that. I’ll just be grateful and take the opportunity.

Q. What rookie error is it that you alluded to?

MIN WOO LEE: Just a bit rushed early on, didn’t hole many putts, didn’t hit good shots. But I’m a bit of a fighter, so it was nice to start off bad and then come off good.

Q. What helped you sort of turn momentum?

MIN WOO LEE: I holed a putt early on on the par 3 and then I holed another like 10‑footer on the hole after and made those two really good putts. It could have been 3 over pretty easy, but I brought it back to 1 under and I think those were the changing points.

Q. How important is this week in terms of European Tour category?

MIN WOO LEE: It’s massive. I know you’ve got to start off pretty well and this is the first tournament, one of the first tournaments, so it will be nice to have a good result.

Q. Any comment on the birdie, when you got the birdies sort of coming off the card?

MIN WOO LEE: I hit a lot of good shots today, some got rewarded, some didn’t get rewarded, but I felt like I played pretty good and I’m pretty proud of the way I finished.

Q. The up‑and‑down on 17 and even 18 ‑‑

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, those last three were nice. I holed, nearly holed 17, nearly holed 18, was pretty nice. Yeah, it was nice to finish those last three holes strong.

Q. Are they the kind of shots that you say as opposed to the ones you make, the difference in a round like that?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, I think early on I didn’t really take the opportunities because there’s a big crowd and I’m not really used to it, but yeah, it’s pretty special. It’s massive. Finishing the round 1 under or 2 under instead of finishing at 4 under, which is really nice. Yeah, I know, it was pretty calm this morning, so hopefully tomorrow morning you can go out there and shoot a low score.