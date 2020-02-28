TRANSCRIPT | Michael Hendry, 101st NZ Open, Round 2

Just my ball striking, I think. I hit a lot of good shots and the bad shots I hit were in good places. It seems at the moment my bad shots aren’t that bad, they are either left side of the fairway, or right side of the fairway, left side of the green or right […]

I think at the moment, even though I don’t think I’m hitting the ball fantastic, my bad shots are actually pretty useable.

Obviously this morning was pretty calm and we definitely have the advantage on our side of the draw. It was pretty tricky yesterday afternoon, but if you could scrape around in even par or a couple under par you were doing pretty well and you could make the most of this morning and that was what happened to me.

I feel like i putted quite poorly. There was a lot of really good opportunities today that I missed. I would have given myself a dozen really good looks at birdie, so to shoot six under, obviously I’m happy with that but I left two or three out there. There’s not too many rounds of golf you come off saying you got every single shot.

If I can continue hitting the ball the way I am, I wouldn’t say I’m hitting it spectacularly, getting away with the bad shots, not missing a lot of fairways, not missing a lot of greens, and start to see the ball roll in there’s no reason why I can’t be close come Sunday.

I’ve been working really hard with my physio, trying to keep on top of things. I’m in my 40s now so trying to keep on top of that is probably the key at the moment. The skills are there, you don’t have to practise the skills so much, it’s more about making sure that I’m physically capable of competing with the younger guys. I’m doing a lot of work with the physio and I’m feeling pretty good – wake up a little tighter than I did maybe 10 years ago but it’s a matter of doing the extra miles in warm ups and away from the course.

It’s probably a bit early at this stage and there’s plenty of guys that are playing pretty well out there. If the weather calms down, which it looks like it might do over the weekend it does become a bit of a putting contest. If my putter gets hot, maybe I’ll be a chance, but I’ll worry about that closer to the 16th hole on Sunday.